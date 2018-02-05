बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7893254f1c1bcb268b8629","slug":"hailstorm-rain-and-snowfall-warning-in-five-districts-of-uttarakhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0913\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0943\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940, \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इन पांच जिलों में बारिश, ओलावृष्टि और बर्फबारी की चेतावनी, पड़ेगी हाड़ गलाने वाली ठंड
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 12:03 AM IST
ठंड फिर से आपको कंपाने के लिए तैयार है। मौसम विभाग ने पांच जिलों में बारिश, ओलावृष्टि और बर्फबारी की चेतावनी जारी की है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7893254f1c1bcb268b8629","slug":"hailstorm-rain-and-snowfall-warning-in-five-districts-of-uttarakhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0913\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0943\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940, \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7893254f1c1bcb268b8629","slug":"hailstorm-rain-and-snowfall-warning-in-five-districts-of-uttarakhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0913\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0943\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940, \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7893254f1c1bcb268b8629","slug":"hailstorm-rain-and-snowfall-warning-in-five-districts-of-uttarakhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0913\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0943\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940, \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7893254f1c1bcb268b8629","slug":"hailstorm-rain-and-snowfall-warning-in-five-districts-of-uttarakhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0913\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0943\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940, \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7893254f1c1bcb268b8629","slug":"hailstorm-rain-and-snowfall-warning-in-five-districts-of-uttarakhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936, \u0913\u0932\u093e\u0935\u0943\u0937\u094d\u091f\u093f \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940, \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.