{"_id":"5a90ee6b4f1c1ba2268bc222","slug":"holi-2018-three-special-coincidence","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 2018: \u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0935\u091c\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0916\u093e\u0938, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0928\u093e \u0928 \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
होली 2018: इन तीन वजहों से इस साल आपकी होली होगी बेहद खास, पढ़ना न भूलें...
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sat, 24 Feb 2018 10:27 AM IST
धर्मसिंधु नामक ग्रंथ में होलिका दहन के लिए तीन चीजों का एक साथ होना बहुत ही शुभ बताया है। साल 2018 की होली में यह तीन संयोग एक साथ पड़ रहे हैं।
