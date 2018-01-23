बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
उत्तराखंड में बारिश-बर्फबारी से सुहावना हुआ मौसम,खिले पर्यटकों के चेहरे,तस्वीरें दिल खुश कर देंगी
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 08:09 PM IST
लंबे अंतराल के बाद मंगलवार को मौसम ने करवट बदली है। मसूरी में सीजन की पहली बर्फबारी हुई है। वहीं बदरीनाथ, हेमकुंड साहिब, समेत पूरे उत्तराखंड में बर्फबारी से मौसम सुहावना हो गया।
