बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b2c50034f1c1bac6e8b92bb","slug":"harms-of-using-aluminium-foil","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928! \u090f\u0932\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u093f\u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u092b\u0949\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u091c\u0939\u0930'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सावधान! एल्युमिनियम फॉइल में पैक किया खाना कुछ देर के बाद बन जाता है 'जहर'
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 22 Jun 2018 08:07 AM IST
एल्युमिनियम फॉइल में रोटियां या सब्जी पैक करने से खाना नर्म और सॉफ्ट रहता है। लेकिन ये खाना कुछ देर के बाद ही 'जहर' बन जाता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b2c50034f1c1bac6e8b92bb","slug":"harms-of-using-aluminium-foil","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928! \u090f\u0932\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u093f\u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u092b\u0949\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u091c\u0939\u0930'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2c50034f1c1bac6e8b92bb","slug":"harms-of-using-aluminium-foil","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928! \u090f\u0932\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u093f\u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u092b\u0949\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u091c\u0939\u0930'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2c50034f1c1bac6e8b92bb","slug":"harms-of-using-aluminium-foil","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928! \u090f\u0932\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u093f\u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u092b\u0949\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u091c\u0939\u0930'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2c50034f1c1bac6e8b92bb","slug":"harms-of-using-aluminium-foil","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928! \u090f\u0932\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u093f\u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u092b\u0949\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u091c\u0939\u0930'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2c50034f1c1bac6e8b92bb","slug":"harms-of-using-aluminium-foil","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928! \u090f\u0932\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u093f\u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u092b\u0949\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u091c\u0939\u0930'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2c50034f1c1bac6e8b92bb","slug":"harms-of-using-aluminium-foil","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928! \u090f\u0932\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u093f\u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u092b\u0949\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u091c\u0939\u0930'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.