Haridwar Kumbh 2021: लोक संस्कृति के रंगों से सराबोर हुईं कुंभनगरी की दीवारें, देखें खूबसूरत तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरिद्वार, Updated Sun, 17 Jan 2021 02:35 PM IST
हरिद्वार में कुंभ के लिए की गई तैयारी
हरिद्वार में कुंभ के लिए की गई तैयारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरिद्वार को कुंभ मेले के लिए खूब सजाया और संवारा जा रहा है। कुंभ को यादगार बनाने के लिए धर्मनगरी की दीवारों पर लोक परंपरा और लोक संस्कृति को रंगों से दीवारों पर उकेरा जा रहा है। देखिए खूबसूरत तस्वीरें...  
हरिद्वार में कुंभ के लिए की गई तैयारी
हरिद्वार में कुंभ के लिए दीवार पर बनाई गई पेंटिंग
कुंभ के लिए दीवार पर बनाई गई पेंटिंग
कुंभ के लिए दीवार पर बनाई गई पेंटिंग
कुंभ के लिए दीवार पर बनाई गई मसकबीन बजाते व्यक्ति की पेंटिंग
हरिद्वार में दीवार पर बनी पेंटिंग
कुंभ के लिए दीवार पर बनी पेंटिंग
