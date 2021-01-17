शहर चुनें
Corona Vaccination Latest news: Be aware from Link for registration of Corona Vaccine, It may empty your bank account

सावधान! कोरोना वैक्सीन के पंजीकरण के लिए आया लिंक कहीं आपका बैंक खाता न कर दे खाली

मोनू शर्मा, अमर उजाला, रुड़की, Updated Sun, 17 Jan 2021 12:08 PM IST
अगर आपके मोबाइल पर कोरोना के टीकाकरण का पंजीकरण कराने को लेकर कोई लिंक आए तो सावधान हो जाएं। लिंक को क्लिक करते ही साइबर ठग आपके बैंक खाते को खाली कर सकते हैं। उत्तराखंड में पुलिस की ओर से इस संबंध में एडवाइजरी जारी की गई है।
