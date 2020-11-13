शहर चुनें
Diwali 2020: कपाट बंद होने से पहले 10 कुंतल फूलों और रंग-बिरंगी लाइटों से सजा केदारनाथ धाम, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रुद्रप्रयाग, Updated Fri, 13 Nov 2020 05:45 PM IST
Diwali 2020: Kedarnath Dham Decorated with multi colour lighting and 10 Quantile Flowers, Photos
1 of 5
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
धनतेरस और दीपावली के अवसर पर केदारनाथ मंदिर को दस क्विंटल फूलों से भव्य रूप से सजाया गया है। साथ ही कपाट बंद करने की तैयारियां भी शुरू कर दी गई हैं। मल्टी कलर लाइटों की रौशनी से धाम की आभा और भी सुंदर दिख रही है। आगे तस्वीरों में देखिए... 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
rudraprayag uttarakhand kedarnath dham dhanteras char dham yatra char dham yatra 2020 केदारनाथ धाम धनतेरस diwali

