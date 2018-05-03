शहर चुनें

हौंसले को सलाम: कृत्रिम पैर के सहारे 17 किमी ट्रैक पूरा कर पहुंचे केदार धाम, मांगी ये मन्नत

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Thu, 03 May 2018 09:41 PM IST
kedarnath
अगर मन में सच्ची आस्था हो तो बड़ी से बड़ी बाधाएं भी आपके इरादों को डगमगा नहीं सकतीं। यह बात देहरादून से केदारनाथ गए एक पांव से दिव्यांग दस लोगों पर सटीक बैठती है, जिन्होंने 17 किमी पैदल ट्रैक कर बाबा केदार के दर्शन किए।
 
