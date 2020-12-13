शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Dehradun News: Tourist Huge Crowd in Dehradun Zoo first time after Lockdown during Coronavirus

देहरादून: कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच वीकेंड पर चिड़ियाघर में उमड़ी पर्यटकों की भीड़, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sun, 13 Dec 2020 09:48 PM IST
Dehradun News: Tourist Huge Crowd in Dehradun Zoo first time after Lockdown during Coronavirus
1 of 6
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
देहरादून में कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच चिड़ियाघर में रविवार को पर्यटकों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी। रविवार को दो हजार से ज्यादा पर्यटक वन्यजीवों के दीदार को पहुंचे,  जो 22 मार्च के बाद अब तक चिड़ियाघर में पहुंचने वाले पर्यटकों की संख्या का सबसे बड़ा आंकड़ा है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states dehradun national uttarakhand coronavirus covid 19 dehradun zoo doon zoo dehradun tourist places

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर लगा जाम
Agra

Kisan Andolan: यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर पांच घंटे जाम में फंसे रहे दो हजार वाहन, ढाई किमी लंबी कतार

13 दिसंबर 2020

सम्मेलन को संबोधित करते इंद्रेश कुमार
Varanasi

वाराणसी में आर एस एस के इंद्रेश कुमार ने महबूबा मुफ्ती और फारुख अब्दुल्ला पर साधा निशाना, बोले- दोनो हैं चीन के समर्थक, छोड़ दें भारत  

13 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Zee5 movie

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Weather Forecast Today Update in Uttarakhand News: Munsiyari and Auli Covered with Heavy Snow Awesome Visuals
Dehradun

धूप खिली तो और निखरी बर्फ से सराबोर मुनस्यारी और औली की खूबसूरती, पर्यटकों ने खूब उठाया लुत्फ, तस्वीरें...

13 दिसंबर 2020

हेलीकॉप्टर से हुआ ट्रायल सर्वेक्षण
Varanasi

यूपी: नई दिल्ली-वाराणसी हाई स्पीड रेल कॉरिडोर के लिडार सर्वेक्षण का हुआ ट्रायल, इस वजह से कुछ दिन बाद वास्तविक सर्वेक्षण होगा शुरू, देखें तस्वीरें

13 दिसंबर 2020

प्रेम की राह में साथी का इंतज़ार अब होगा समाप्त , आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और पाएं अपनी मंजिल
Kundali

प्रेम की राह में साथी का इंतज़ार अब होगा समाप्त , आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और पाएं अपनी मंजिल
हिमाचल में सैलानी
Himachal Pradesh

बर्फबारी के बाद हिमाचल में उमड़े सैलानी, सोलंगनाला में जमकर की मस्ती, देखें खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

13 दिसंबर 2020

Red Rice Farming
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में फिर से लहलहाने लगी लाल चावल की फसल, जानें इसके औषधीय गुण

13 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

महिलाओं ने एक्सप्रेसवे किया जाम
Agra

Farmers Protest: किसान परिवारों की महिलाओं ने एक्सप्रेसवे किया जाम, आक्रोश देख पुलिस ने पीछे खींचे कदम

13 दिसंबर 2020

gorakhpur cold weather
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Weather: अगले सप्ताह से ठंड ढाएगी कहर, कोल्ड-डे के लिए हो जाइए तैयार

13 दिसंबर 2020

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Zee5 movie

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

Kharmas 2020: जानिए क्या है खरमास और क्यों नहीं होते इस माह में मांगलिक कार्य

13 दिसंबर 2020

food business
Lucknow

चुनौतियों से दो-दो हाथ: इन्होंने मुश्किलों को मात देकर खोले नए रास्ते, फूड बिजनेस में बनाई राह

13 दिसंबर 2020

प्रेम की राह में साथी का इंतज़ार अब होगा समाप्त , आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और पाएं अपनी मंजिल
Kundali

प्रेम की राह में साथी का इंतज़ार अब होगा समाप्त , आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और पाएं अपनी मंजिल
मैनपुरी चांदनी हत्याकांड
Agra

चांदनी हत्याकांड: मां और भाइयों की साजिश से हैरान हैं सभी, दिल्ली पुलिस दर्ज करेगी मुकदमा

13 दिसंबर 2020

गोरखपुर टेराकोटा।
Gorakhpur

अब खुद ही अपनी पहचान होगा गोरखपुर का 'टेराकोटा', नहीं लेना होगा भारतीय मानक ब्यूरो से सर्टिफिकेट

13 दिसंबर 2020

Uttarakhand Exclusive: IIM Kashipur Students from Gurugram Made Multipurpose Drone
Dehradun

गुरुग्राम का छात्र तैयार कर रहा ऐसा ड्रोन, 210 किलो वजन के साथ एक घंटे में 300 किमी तक भरेगा उड़ान

13 दिसंबर 2020

क्रिसमस
Agra

क्रिसमस के रंग में रंगने लगा बाजार, कोरोना काल में क्या है खास, देखिए ये खबर

13 दिसंबर 2020

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

पीएम मोदी की इस योजना को सिद्धू ने बताया 'लॉलीपॉप', वीडियो शेयर कर किसान आंदोलन पर कही बड़ी बात

13 दिसंबर 2020

delhi pollution
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली एनसीआर: बारिश के बाद भी नहीं धुला प्रदूषण, खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचा वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक

13 दिसंबर 2020

एक साथ उठे पांच जनाजे तो हर आंख हुई नम
Meerut

पांच सदस्यों की मौत का खुला रहस्य, रईस ने आत्महत्या से पहले पत्नी को किया था टाॅर्चर, तीन बच्चों को ऐसे दी मौत

13 दिसंबर 2020

Weather Forecast Today Update in Uttarakhand News: Snow Covered Hill Station Chakrata Beautiful Visuals
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: जन्नत से कम नहीं बर्फ से लकदक चकराता की खूबसूरत वादियां, तस्वीरें देखकर खुश हो जाएगा मन...

13 दिसंबर 2020

विदेशी बिल्लियां
Kanpur

इस घर में 10 विदेशी बिल्लियां, कोई मैक-कोई कोटी, तस्वीरें ऐसी जिन्हें देखे बिना आप रह नहीं पाएंगे

13 दिसंबर 2020

श्रीनगर में हुई सीजन की पहली बर्फबारी
Jammu

बर्फबारी से गुलजार हुई घाटी, वैष्णो देवी में त्रिकुटा की पहाड़ियों पर हुई बर्फबारी, तस्वीरें मोह लेंगी आपका मन

13 दिसंबर 2020

सड़कों पर छाया कोहरा
Agra

Weater Update: सर्द सुबह के साथ कोहरा, जानिए कैसा रहेगा आने वाले तीन दिनों का मौसम

13 दिसंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर यहां तैयारियां जोरों पर, पोर्टल पर अपलोड होगा इन खास लोगों का डाटा

13 दिसंबर 2020

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X