बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5f913f3b8ebc3e5fa20763f1","slug":"dehradun-news-religious-establishments-encroachment-removed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e\u0926\u0942\u0928: \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0920\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0924\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देहरादून: राजधानी में जिला प्रशासन की टीम ने हटाए धार्मिक प्रतिष्ठानों के अतिक्रमण, तस्वीरों में देखें...
न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Thu, 22 Oct 2020 02:22 PM IST
धार्मिक प्रतिष्ठानों के 18 अतिक्रमण बुधवार को हटाने के बाद गुरुवार को भी शेष अतिक्रमण हटाए गए। जिला प्रशासन ने 34 धार्मिक प्रतिष्ठानों के अतिक्रमण चिह्नित किए थे, जिन्हें बुधवार तक का समय दिया गया था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5f913f3b8ebc3e5fa20763f1","slug":"dehradun-news-religious-establishments-encroachment-removed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e\u0926\u0942\u0928: \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0920\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0924\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f913f3b8ebc3e5fa20763f1","slug":"dehradun-news-religious-establishments-encroachment-removed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e\u0926\u0942\u0928: \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0920\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0924\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f913f3b8ebc3e5fa20763f1","slug":"dehradun-news-religious-establishments-encroachment-removed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e\u0926\u0942\u0928: \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0920\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0924\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f913f3b8ebc3e5fa20763f1","slug":"dehradun-news-religious-establishments-encroachment-removed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e\u0926\u0942\u0928: \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0920\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0924\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f913f3b8ebc3e5fa20763f1","slug":"dehradun-news-religious-establishments-encroachment-removed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e\u0926\u0942\u0928: \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u090f \u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0920\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0924\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
- फोटो : amar ujala
© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
अमर उजाला प्लस के सदस्य बनें और विशिष्ट अनुभव पाएं
X
अमर उजाला प्लस
अमर उजाला प्लस के सदस्य बनें और विशिष्ट अनुभव पाएं
DISMISS