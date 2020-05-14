शहर चुनें

चारधाम यात्रा 2020: बदरीनाथ धाम के इतिहास में पहली बार हुआ ऐसा, तीर्थयात्रियों को जरूर जाननी चाहिए ये दो बातें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जोशीमठ(चमोली), Updated Thu, 14 May 2020 10:00 PM IST
Char dham yatra 2020: These Two things Happened First time in Badrinath Dham History
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बदरीनाथ धाम के कपाट 15 मई(शुक्रवार) को तड़के चार बजकर 30 मिनट पर खोल दिए जाएंगे। लेकिन इस बार चारधाम यात्रा के शुरू होने पर बदरीनाथ धाम के इतिहास में दो बातें पहली बार हुई हैं। ये बातें भगवान बदरी विशाल के भक्तों को जरूर जाननी चाहिए।
char dham yatra 2020 चारधाम यात्रा बदरीनाथ बदरीनाथ धाम बदरीनाथ धाम के कपाट खुलने की तिथि बदरीनाथ धाम के कपाट खुले badrinath char dham yatra uttarakhand badrinath dham badrinath dham yatra

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

