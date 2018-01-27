अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   after 12th student apply here for bright future

12वीं के बाद युवाओं के लिए करियर बनाने का सुनहरा मौका, यहां करें अप्लाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 12:25 PM IST
after 12th student apply here for bright future
1 of 10
अगर आप इस साल 12वीं की परीक्षा देने जा रहे हैं और कहीं दाखिले के लिए आवेदन पत्र भरने की तैयारी में हैं तो आपके लिए अपार मौके मौजूद हैं। भले ही जेईई मेन की आवेदन प्रक्रिया पूरी हो चुकी हो लेकिन अन्य जगहों से भी इंजीनियरिंग करने का मौका अभी बाकी है। मेडिकल में नीट के अलावा भी मौका है। विधि में भी मौका है। हम आपको बता रहे हैं कि आप कहां-कहां आवेदन कर सकते हैं।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
after 12th course bright future career news campus news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

Recommended

job recruitment in uttarakhand 2018
Education

बस दो दिन बाद होंगी भर्तियों की शुरुआत, लेकिन केवल यह होंगे हकदार

27 जनवरी 2018

Government job vacancy 2018 coming soon
Education

गवर्नमेंट जॉब के लिए कर रहे हैं तैयारी, तो जान लें, निकलनें वाली हैं यह भर्तियां

27 जनवरी 2018

recruited will be soon on these posts
Education

गुड न्यूज: खुलने वाला है सरकारी नौकरियों का पिटारा, इन पदों पर होगी भर्ती

21 जनवरी 2018

Ugc net 2018 exam pattern changed
Education

बदल गया UGC NET परीक्षा का पैटर्न, अब तीन नहीं होंगे इतने पेपर

24 जनवरी 2018

Neet 2018 exam syllabus Will not change
Education

नीट-2018 की परीक्षा देने वाले छात्रों के लिए खुशखबरी, पढ़कर चेहरे खिल जाएंगे

22 जनवरी 2018

group c recruitment Assistant teacher post exam date declared
Education

Group 'C' का फॉर्म भरने वाले अभ्यर्थियों के लिए जरूरी खबर, जानने के लिए क्लिक करें

5 जनवरी 2018

More in Education

Government job in Uttarakhand on New Year 2018
Education

17 साल का इंतजार खत्म, नए साल पर मिलने वाले इस तोहफे का उठाए युवा पूरा फायदा

26 दिसंबर 2017

books are available on seventy percent discount in Delhi world book fair 2018
Education

विश्व पुस्तक मेले में 70% सस्ती मिल रही किताबें, जानिए कौन से प्रकाशक दे रहे ये ऑफर

13 जनवरी 2018

if you are worried about your career then read this
Education

Career को लेकर हैं परेशान तो यहां डालें एक नजर..

15 जनवरी 2018

UGC NET Result 2017 november exam declared
Education

UGC NET Result 2017 : सीबीएसई ने जारी किया परीक्षा परिणाम, यहां क्लिक कर देखें रिजल्ट

4 जनवरी 2018

uptet 2017 results roll number wise will be announced 15 december

UPTET Result 2017 के नतीजे घोषित, ऐसे चेक करें परिणाम

15 दिसंबर 2017

uptet result declared tomorrow
Education

इंतजार खत्म! यूपी टीईटी परीक्षा का परिणाम जारी, ऐसे चेक करें रिजल्ट

15 दिसंबर 2017

uptet result 2017 68500 posts will be recruited soon
Education

शिक्षकों के लिए खुशखबरी... UPTET 2017 के नतीजे घोषित, अब होगी बंपर भर्ती

15 दिसंबर 2017

career in environment after 12th
Education

12वीं के बाद पर्यावरण में ऐसे बनाएं करियर, कमाएं मोटी सैलरी

18 दिसंबर 2017

group c exam physical test ukssc new rule
Education

Group C का फॉर्म भरने वाले युवा ध्यान दें, परीक्षा को लेकर आयोग ने किया ये बदलाव

28 नवंबर 2017

JEE advance exam will going to be online first time
Education

इंजीनियरिंग की परीक्षा देने जा रहे युवाओं के लिए काम की खबर, पढ़कर खिल जाएंगे चेहरे

28 नवंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.