अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Budget 2018 good news for train passengers

बजट 2018: रेल यात्रियों को मिली बड़ी राहत, जानिए क्या मिलेगी सुविधाएं

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 12:48 AM IST
Budget 2018 good news for train passengers
1 of 6
मोदी सरकार के अंतिम बजट में रेल यात्रियों को बड़ी राहत के साथ ही बहुत कुछ मिला। जानिए...

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
budget 2018 union budget budget indian railways

Recommended

chandra grahan on 31 january 2018 Kaal Sarp Yog effect on rashi
Dehradun

कालसर्प योग में लगेगा साल का पहला चंद्रग्रहण, इन राशियों के लिए होगा बेहद अशुभ

31 जनवरी 2018

chandra grahan 2018 big accident in ramnagar
Dehradun

चंद्र ग्रहण ने इस परिवार की खुशियों पर लगाया ‘ग्रहण’, वाक्या जानकर सन्न रह जाएंगे

1 फरवरी 2018

Lunar eclipse 2018 31 January sutak time solution
Dehradun

चंद्र ग्रहण 2018: भारत में लग गया सूतक काल, भूलकर भी न करें ये काम

31 जनवरी 2018

sonipat girl died due to wrong injection
Chandigarh

'पापा, मेरी सांस खींच रही है'...और बाप की आंखों के सामने दम तोड़ गई 3 साल की बेटी

1 फरवरी 2018

if you are a salaried person you may get these 7 profits from budget 2018
Delhi NCR

अगर आपको म‌िलती है सैलरी तो बजट 2018 से मिल सकती हैं ये 7 राहत

1 फरवरी 2018

lunar eclipse 2018 lucky coincidence
Dehradun

चंद्र ग्रहण 2018: बस कुछ घंटों बाद ग्रहण के दौरान होंगे यह तीन चमत्कार

31 जनवरी 2018

More in City & states

arun jaitely budget 2018, government recruitment rules changed, no interview for group c, d posts
Chandigarh

Budget 2018: सरकारी नौकरियों में भर्ती के कई नियम बदले गए, 12 क्लिक करके जानिए

2 फरवरी 2018

e way bill main points
Dehradun

आज से लागू हुआ ई वे बिल, यहां समझिए क्या है यह ई-वे बिल

1 फरवरी 2018

e-way bill system benefits, goods & services tax
Chandigarh

ई-वे बिल के दो बड़े फायदे, कारोबारियों के लिए तोहफा, अफसरों के लिए टेंशन

2 फरवरी 2018

train ticket reservation new rule
Dehradun

रेल यात्री कृपया ध्यान दें! आज से टिकट रिजर्वेशन में हुआ ये बड़ा बदलाव

1 फरवरी 2018

big news for bank account holder
Dehradun

बैंक खाता धारकों के लिए जरूरी खबर, नहीं पढ़ी तो फिर पछताएंगे...

31 जनवरी 2018

solution of rare lunar eclipse 2018 bad effect
Dehradun

आज शाम पड़ेगा दुर्लभ चंद्रग्रहण, अनिष्ट से बचने के लिए रखना होगा इन बातों का ध्यान

31 जनवरी 2018

Big loss to government employee after budget 2018
Dehradun

बजट में इस फैसले से सरकारी कर्मचारियों को होगा बड़ा नुकसान, जानिए कैसे?

2 फरवरी 2018

police arrested naresh bhati after firing exchange in lucknow.
Lucknow

मुठभेड़ में धरे गए इनामी बदमाश के पास मिले खतरनाक हथियार, वेस्‍ट यूपी में थी 'कांड' की तैयारी

1 फरवरी 2018

500 fake note and 2000 fake note, gang arrested by panchkula crime branch
Chandigarh

500/2000 के नोट फिर बने मुसीबत, खड़ी हुई नई टेंशन, देखें और संभल जाएं

2 फरवरी 2018

lunar eclipse 2018 supermoon earthquake reason
Dehradun

'ब्लूमून' की वजह से दहला उत्तर भारत, वैज्ञानिकों ने दिए बड़े खतरे के संकेत!

31 जनवरी 2018

Accident reason in ramnagar on chandra grahan 2018
Dehradun

चंद्रग्रहण पर कुत्ता बन गया काल का कारण, घर में एक साथ लगी चार चिताएं, तस्वीरें बेहद दर्दनाक

2 फरवरी 2018

aam budget 2018: No changes in income tax slab
Dehradun

Budget 2018: इनकम टैक्स स्लैब में कोई बदलाव नहीं, यहां जानिए बजट की खास बातें...

1 फरवरी 2018

harms of two bank accounts in two different banks
Chandigarh

अगर एक से ज्यादा बैंक अकाउंट खुलवा रखे हैं, तो नुकसान भी जान लीजिए

2 फरवरी 2018

lunar eclipse time dont miss this chance
Dehradun

चंद्रग्रहण के समय गलती से भी छोड़ा अगर यह मौका, तो फिर करना पड़ेगा सालों इंतजार

31 जनवरी 2018

bjp rajasthan get set back from by poll result
Jaipur

सीएम सहित 23 मंत्रियों की फौज भी नहीं बचा पाई भाजपा को, जनता ने ढहा दिए किले...

1 फरवरी 2018

Aam budget 2018 these things got expensive
Dehradun

बजट के बाद आम आदमी के जरूरत की यह चीजें हो गई महंगी, यहां देखिए...

2 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.