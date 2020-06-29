शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Beautiful Bugyal Covered with Colourful Flowers, See Visuals

हिमालय की तलहटी में फैले मखमले बुग्यालों ने ओढ़ी रंग-बिरंगे फूलों की चादर, देखें खूबसूरत तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रुद्रप्रयाग, Updated Mon, 29 Jun 2020 09:09 PM IST
Beautiful Bugyal Covered with Colourful Flowers, See Visuals
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उच्च हिमालय की तलहटी में मीलों दूर तक फैले बुग्यालों ने इन दिनों रंग-बिरंगे फूलों की चादर ओढ़ ली है। चोपता, दुगलबिट्टा, बनियाकुंड, चंद्रशिला, मद्महेश्वर, केदारनाथ क्षेत्र, बासुकीताल, खाम बुग्याल की रौनक देखते ही बन रही है। 
