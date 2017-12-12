बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली की शादी में बेहद खास थे ये शख्स, परिवार संग गए थे इटली
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
anushka sharma virat kohli priest gave blessings to them in marriage
{"_id":"5a2f81c54f1c1baf678c115c","slug":"anushka-sharma-virat-kohli-priest-gave-blessings-to-them-in-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0925\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0907\u091f\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 03:24 PM IST
एक तरफ जहां अनुष्का शर्मा ने अपनी शादी से रिश्तेदारों को दूर रखा, वहीं ये खख्स उनके लिए बेहद खास थे। उन्होंने दोनों को आशीर्वाद भी दिया। जानिए इनके बारे में...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a34ba0e4f1c1bc9678c2144","slug":"all-about-rahul-gandhi-educational-qualification-changed-name-to-hide-identity","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947-\u0932\u200c\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 49\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940, \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a34c9c44f1c1b4c528b9c17","slug":"what-nirbhaya-s-juvenile-accused-is-doing-after-releasing-from-juvenile-home-know-everything-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0917 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u0906\u091c \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0915\u093e \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!