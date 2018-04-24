बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aded5194f1c1b350a8b6275","slug":"anukriti-gusain-marriage-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u092b\u0947\u092e\u0938 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0926\u0940\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शादी के बंधन में बंधी यह फेमस मॉडल, जिनकी शादी नजदीक है उन्हें जरूर देखना चाहिए उनका लुक
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 24 Apr 2018 12:40 PM IST
फैमिना मिस इंडिया ग्रैंड इंटरनेशनल अनुकृति गुसाईं शादी के बंधन में बंध गई हैं। जिन लड़कियों की शादी नजदीक हैं उन्हें इनका ये लुक जरूरी देखना चाहिए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aded5194f1c1b350a8b6275","slug":"anukriti-gusain-marriage-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u092b\u0947\u092e\u0938 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0926\u0940\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aded5194f1c1b350a8b6275","slug":"anukriti-gusain-marriage-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u092b\u0947\u092e\u0938 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0926\u0940\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aded5194f1c1b350a8b6275","slug":"anukriti-gusain-marriage-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u092b\u0947\u092e\u0938 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0926\u0940\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aded5194f1c1b350a8b6275","slug":"anukriti-gusain-marriage-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u092b\u0947\u092e\u0938 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0926\u0940\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aded5194f1c1b350a8b6275","slug":"anukriti-gusain-marriage-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u092b\u0947\u092e\u0938 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0926\u0940\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aded5194f1c1b350a8b6275","slug":"anukriti-gusain-marriage-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u092b\u0947\u092e\u0938 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0926\u0940\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.