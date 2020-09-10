शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Angry Female Leopard Attack on woman and youth, Rescue Done By Six Hours in rishikesh, Photos

ऋषिकेश: दो लोगों को लहूलुहान कर भागी मादा गुलदार, पकड़ने को छह घंटे चला रेस्क्यू, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ऋषिकेश, Updated Thu, 10 Sep 2020 08:44 PM IST
Angry Female Leopard Attack on woman and youth, Rescue Done By Six Hours in rishikesh, Photos
1 of 6
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ऋषिकेश की आईडीपीएल कॉलोनी में बृहस्पतिवार को एक मादा गुलदार ने कोहराम मचा दिया। गुलदार ने एक महिला (47) वर्ष और युवक शिवम (22) वर्ष पर हमला कर लहूलुहान कर दिया। करीब छह घंटे के रेस्क्यू के बाद गुलदार को ट्रैंकुलाइज कर पकड़ा गया। 
leopard leopard attack on women leopard terror leopard rescue leopard rescue in rishikesh

