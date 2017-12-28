बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a44d4f64f1c1b10788b55a1","slug":"aadhar-and-pan-card-is-now-mandatory-to-lic-policy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LIC \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u0928\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
LIC जमा कराते हैं तो दो दिन में करा लें जल्दी यह काम, नहीं तो पड़ सकता है पछताना
टीम डिजिटल /अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 05:57 PM IST
अगर आप LIC जमा कराते हैं तो दो दिन के अंदर हर हाल में यह जरूरी काम करा लें। वरना पछताना पड़ सकता है।
{"_id":"5a44d4f64f1c1b10788b55a1","slug":"aadhar-and-pan-card-is-now-mandatory-to-lic-policy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LIC \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u0928\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a44d4f64f1c1b10788b55a1","slug":"aadhar-and-pan-card-is-now-mandatory-to-lic-policy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LIC \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u0928\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a44d4f64f1c1b10788b55a1","slug":"aadhar-and-pan-card-is-now-mandatory-to-lic-policy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LIC \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u0928\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a44d4f64f1c1b10788b55a1","slug":"aadhar-and-pan-card-is-now-mandatory-to-lic-policy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LIC \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u0928\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a44d4f64f1c1b10788b55a1","slug":"aadhar-and-pan-card-is-now-mandatory-to-lic-policy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LIC \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u0928\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a44d4f64f1c1b10788b55a1","slug":"aadhar-and-pan-card-is-now-mandatory-to-lic-policy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LIC \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u0928\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a44d4f64f1c1b10788b55a1","slug":"aadhar-and-pan-card-is-now-mandatory-to-lic-policy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LIC \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u0928\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a44d4f64f1c1b10788b55a1","slug":"aadhar-and-pan-card-is-now-mandatory-to-lic-policy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LIC \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u0928\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a44d4f64f1c1b10788b55a1","slug":"aadhar-and-pan-card-is-now-mandatory-to-lic-policy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"LIC \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u0928\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.