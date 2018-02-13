अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   14 February 2018 these zodiac have good luck

वेलेंटाइन डे पर चमकेंगे इस राशि के जातकों के सितारे, क्या होगा खास जानिए यहां...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 03:12 PM IST
14 February 2018 these zodiac have good luck
1 of 6
14 फरवरी यानी वेलेंटाइन डे पर इस राशि के जातकों के सितारे जगमगाने वाले हैं। इन पर प्यार की बरसात होने वाली है। जानिए सितारों की मेहरबानी से इस दिन क्या खास होगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
14 february 2018 zodiac good luck astrology rashifal valentines day

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ankit honor killing: kejriwal walk out of ankit saxena condolence meet when asked compensation
Delhi NCR

ऑनर किलिंगः अंकित की शोकसभा में पहुंचे केजरीवाल, जब मांगा मुआवजा तो उठकर चल दिए CM

13 फरवरी 2018

Here's Puja Timings and Vidhi For The Maha shivaratri 2018 date in India
Chandigarh

महाशिवरात्रि का व्रत 13 को रखें या 14 फरवरी को, ज्ञानी पंडितों ने बताया कब रहेगा शुभ, देखिए

13 फरवरी 2018

ms dhoni fulfill sakshi dhoni wish in uttarakhand
Dehradun

पत्नी साक्षी की विश पूरी करने के लिए MS धोनी उत्तराखंड में करेंगे बड़ा काम

13 फरवरी 2018

urvashi vani and neha rocks in kanpur
Kanpur

वाणी कपूर और उर्वशी रौतेला के ठुमकों ने ठंड भरे माहौल में गर्मी भर दी

13 फरवरी 2018

unique marriage, village boy brought his bride via helicopter
Chandigarh

Pics: गांव का छोरा दुल्हनिया लेने इस तरह पहुंचा बारात लेकर, पुलिस के छूटे पसीने

13 फरवरी 2018

Shiv marriage on mahashivratri in varanasi
Varanasi

गौरा को ब्याहने निकले बाबा भोले, हर-हर महादेव के जयघोष से गूंजी काशी 

13 फरवरी 2018

More in City & states

mahashivratri 2018 puja shubh muhurat
Dehradun

महाशिवरात्रि 2018: न हों कनफ्यूज इस शुभ मुहूर्त पर करें भगवान शिव का पूजन 

13 फरवरी 2018

cash withdraw from post offfice without saving account till 31 march
Chandigarh

डाकघर जाएं और इस छूट का फायदा उठाएं, देखिए कहीं मौका छूट न जाए

13 फरवरी 2018

human immunodeficiency virus test
Kanpur

एचआईवी की जांच में सबसे ज्यादा है इन महिलाअाें की संख्या, जानकर चाैंक जाएंगे इनके पति

13 फरवरी 2018

10 years old boy killed in school bus accident, sister shocked badly
Chandigarh

'मेरी आंखों के सामने भाई तड़प-तड़प कर मर गया, मम्मी मैं कुछ भी नहीं कर पाई'

13 फरवरी 2018

mahashivratri 2018, shivratri will effect two zodiac sign people
Chandigarh

#MahaShivratri पर 100 साल बाद 3 ऐसे शुभ संयोग, इन दो राशियों का भाग्योदय होगा

13 फरवरी 2018

big alert for train passengers
Dehradun

रेलवे टिकट बुक कराने जा रहे हैं तो अब सावधान हो जाइए, आपके लिए जरूरी खबर

13 फरवरी 2018

mahashivratri 2018 shiv puja alert
Dehradun

महाशिवरात्रि 2018: शिव को गुस्सा दिलाती हैं ये 6 चीजें, अगर जगाना है भाग्य तो पूजा से रखे इन्हें दूर

13 फरवरी 2018

haryana former cm bhupinder singh hooda leg bone fracture after he fall on ground in event at palwal
Delhi NCR

कारपेट में उलझकर गिरे हरियाणा के पूर्व CM भूपेंद्र हुड्डा, टूटी पैर की हड्डी

13 फरवरी 2018

indian army recruitment rally in mm university mulana
Chandigarh

सेना में भर्ती होने का मौका, अगर कर दिए ये 8 काम तो सिलेक्शन पक्का समझो

13 फरवरी 2018

ram rahim meeting with mother naseeb kaur and wife harjeet kaur in sunariya jail rohtak
Chandigarh

राम रहीम से जेल में मिलने आई मां और पत्नी, कह गई ऐसी बात...बाबा दिखा उदास

13 फरवरी 2018

mahashivratri 2018 special bhog for bright luck
Dehradun

महाशिवरात्रि 2018: पूजा के वक्त भोलेनाथ को चढ़ाएंगे यह खास भोग तो चमकेगी किस्मत

13 फरवरी 2018

in invitation letter wrote drinking alcohol is strictly forbidden
Kanpur

बेटी की शादी के कार्ड में लिखवाए तीन शब्द, समाज के लिए बन गए नजीर

12 फरवरी 2018

AUTO EXPO 2018, these buses for comfortable journey
Delhi NCR

AUTO EXPO 2018, सवारियों के आरामदेह सफर के लिए पेश हैं ये बसें

13 फरवरी 2018

maha shivaratri 2018: offer this type of bel patra to lord shiva and recite this mantra for good
Delhi NCR

महाशिवरात्रि 2018: भोले बाबा को चढ़ाने वाले बेल पत्र पर लिखें ये शब्द और पढ़ें ये मंत्र, होगा शुभ

13 फरवरी 2018

maha shivaratri, heres what you need to do on shivaratri
Chandigarh

महाशिवरात्रि आज, 100 साल बाद बन रहा ये अद्भुत संयोग, इस विधि से करें पूजा

13 फरवरी 2018

Train journey from Delhi to kanpur in 3 hours
Kanpur

जानिए कैसे 7 घंटाें का सफर अब सिर्फ 3 घंटे में हाेगा मुमकिन

13 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.