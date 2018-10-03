शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   team india cannot depends on their best finisher MS Dhoni says Anil Kumble

धोनी पर टीम इंडिया के महान गेंदबाज ने साधा निशाना, बोले- फीकी पड़ गई 'बेस्ट फिनिशर' की चमक

स्पोर्ट्स न्यूज, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 03 Oct 2018 04:00 PM IST
ms dhoni
1 of 5
टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी इन दिनों अपने प्रदर्शन को लेकर काफी जूझ रहे हैं। एक तरफ जहां उन्हें 2019 विश्व कप में खिलाने की बातें की जा रही हैं, वहीं दूसरी तरफ उनकी बल्लेबाजी लगातार सवालों के घेरे में हैं। अब टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कोच और पूर्व कप्तान अनिल कुंबले का मानना है कि महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का बल्ला अब पहले की तरह आग नहीं उगलता।

कुंबले ने कहा, 'टीम इंडिया को उनसे मैच फिनिशिंग की अपेक्षा नहीं करनी चाहिए।' हालांकि कुंबले ने धोनी की वकालत करते हुए कहा कि उनके पास अनुभव की कमी नहीं है, इसलिए उन्हें विश्व कप तक टीम का हिस्सा जरूर बने रहना चाहिए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ms dhoni anil kumble
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

युवराज सिंह
Cricket News

युवराज सिंह का बल्ला गरजा, मैच विनिंग पारी खेलने के दौरान जड़े पांच छक्के

3 अक्टूबर 2018

virat kohli
Cricket News

बांग्लादेशियों ने किया टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली की नाक में दम, वेबसाइट की हैक

3 अक्टूबर 2018

पृथ्वी शॉ
Cricket News

वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट के लिए टीम इंडिया का ऐलान, पृथ्वी शॉ करेंगे डेब्यू

3 अक्टूबर 2018

ravi shastri
Cricket News

एशिया कप में कोहली को बाहर करने पर कोच रवि शास्त्री ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, सामने आई वजह

3 अक्टूबर 2018

ZAHEER SAGRIKA
Cricket News

एक्ट्रेस पत्नी संग डेट पर गया स्टार क्रिकेटर, टीम इंडिया का यह ऑलराउंडर भी हुआ स्पॉट

3 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Cricket News

I talk to Karun Nair after team selection says chief selector MSK Prasad
Cricket News

तिहरा शतक ठोक रचा इतिहास, अब करूण नायर के करियर के साथ चयनकर्ता कर रहे खिलवाड़

2 अक्टूबर 2018

India should start playing day-night Test, says Sanjay Manjrekar
Cricket News

डे-नाइट टेस्ट मैच से डरती है टीम इंडिया, गुलाबी गेंद से क्यों नहीं खेलती क्रिकेट?

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Humble Rohit Sharma credits players for Asia Cup triumph
Cricket News

रोहित शर्मा ने इनके सिर बांधा खिताबी जीत का सेहरा, आखिरी गेंद में नसीब हुई थी जीत

29 सितंबर 2018

shami hasin jahan
Cricket News

मोहम्मद शमी की हत्या की हो रही साजिश, क्रिकेटर ने पुलिस से लगाई मदद की गुहार

1 अक्टूबर 2018

Shane Warne blasts former Australian skipper Steve Waugh as selfish
Cricket News

19 साल बाद महानतम स्पिनर शेन वॉर्न ने खोला राज, स्टीव वॉ को बताया सबसे बड़ा स्वार्थी

2 अक्टूबर 2018

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

एशिया कप: रिकॉर्डबुक के सारे कीर्तिमान ध्वस्त कर गई टीम इंडिया, वन-डे क्रिकेट में रचा इतिहास

1 अक्टूबर 2018

Jasprit Bumrah posts picture after asia cup win and targets Rajasthan Police
Cricket News

बुमराह ने राजस्थान पुलिस को मारा ताना, फोटो के जरिए किया हिसाब बराबर

1 अक्टूबर 2018

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

खराब फॉर्म में चल रहे धोनी को मिली बड़ी नसीहत, पूर्व दिग्गज ने लिया आड़े हाथ

1 अक्टूबर 2018

ms dhoni-Nick Jonas
Cricket News

एमएस धोनी के साथ 'देसी गर्ल' प्रियंका चोपड़ा के पति निक ने खेला फुटबॉल, फोटोज हुई वायरल

1 अक्टूबर 2018

ravi shastri
Cricket News

डंके की चोट पर बोले शास्त्री, आलोचकों को दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

1 अक्टूबर 2018

Australia opener Matt Renshaw met with acident on the ground against Pakistan
Cricket News

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी के सिर पर लगी गेंद, बीच मैदान में हुए धराशायी

1 अक्टूबर 2018

Mayank Agarwal
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया में हुआ चयन तो मयंक अगरवाल की मां का हुआ ऐसा हाल, क्रिकेटर ने किया खुलासा

30 सितंबर 2018

india vs bangladesh
Cricket News

दिग्गजों के स्पेशल क्लब में शामिल हुए 'माही', इस खिलाड़ी को आउट कर पूरा किया 800वां शिकार

29 सितंबर 2018

rohit sharma pc
Cricket News

कप्तानी को लेकर रोहित शर्मा का बड़ा बयान, सोच में पड़ जाएंगे विराट कोहली?

30 सितंबर 2018

राशिद खान-शाकिब अल हसन
Cricket News

शाकिब से आगे निकला यह अफगानी 'शेर', बना दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा ऑलराउंडर

30 सितंबर 2018

team india
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया ने पिछले 15 महीनों में जीते सबसे ज्यादा वन-डे, विदेश में भी रहा बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन

30 सितंबर 2018

ms dhoni
अनिल कुुंबले
अनिल कुंबले
अनिल कुंबले
ms dhoni
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.