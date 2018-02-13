अपना शहर चुनें

धोनी की विकेटकीपिंग पर रिसर्च करने को बेताब फील्डिंग कोच, कहा- 'खुलेंगे कई राज'

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 12:32 PM IST
Ramakrishnan Sridhar wants to do research on ms dhoni wicketkeeping
टीम इंडिया को दो बार वर्ल्ड चैंपियन बनाने वाले पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के फैंस की लिस्ट काफी लंबी है। इस लिस्ट में अब टीम इंडिया के फील्डिंग कोच कोच आर.श्रीधर का नाम भी जुड़ गया है। श्रीधर का कहना है कि धोनी ज्यादातर समय प्रैक्टिस सेशन में हिस्सा नहीं लेते हैं। इसके बावजूद उनकी स्टम्प और रनआउट करने की कला बेहद शानदार है।
ms dhoni ramakrishnan sridhar

