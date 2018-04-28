शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   phil simmons says afghanistan will play against team india not virat kohli

'विराट कोहली नहीं, टीम इंडिया को मात देने मैदान संभालेगी अफगानिस्तान'

सत्येन्द्र पाल सिंह, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 28 Apr 2018 08:59 PM IST
विराट कोहली
1 of 6
55 बरस के वेस्टइंडीज के पूर्व ओपनर और अफगानिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम के हेड कोच फिल सिमंस का सबसे बड़ा इम्तिहान टीम के टेस्ट खेलने वाली टीम का दर्जा हासिल करने के बाद टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ बेंगलुरू में खेला जाने वाला पहला टेस्ट होगा। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
phil simmons virat kohli afghanistan team india

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

ZAINAB ABBAS
Cricket News

IPL की वजह से फिर ट्रोल हुई पाक एकंर, फैंस बोले 'कुछ भी कर लो स्टार स्पोर्ट्स में नहीं मिलेगी जॉब'

28 अप्रैल 2018

सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद
Cricket News

MIvSRH: 'ऑरेंज आर्मी' के इन 5 खिलाड़ियों के सामने मुंबई इंडियंस ने टेके घुटने

25 अप्रैल 2018

shreyas iyyer and gautam gambhir
Cricket News

IPL: सैलरी न लेने की बात कहकर टीम से ड्रॉप हुए गंभीर, मैच के बाद कप्तान अय्यर ने किया बड़ा खुलासा

28 अप्रैल 2018

मोहम्मद शमी
Cricket News

हसीन जहां ने मोहम्मद शमी पर लगाया नया आरोप, बोली- BCCI को बनाया 'उल्लू'

28 अप्रैल 2018

prithvi shaw
Cricket News

वंडर ब्वॉय पृथ्वी शॉ ने खेली रिकॉर्ड पारी, एमएस धोनी के स्टाइल में हेलीकॉप्टर शॉट लगाकर मचाया धमाल

28 अप्रैल 2018

श्रेयस अय्यर
Cricket News

श्रेयस अय्यर ने एक ओवर में ठोंके 29 रन और बना दिया IPL इतिहास का सबसे बड़ा रिकॉर्ड

28 अप्रैल 2018

More in Cricket News

csk vs mi
Cricket News

IPL 2018: CSK के सामने आज MI की चुनौती, पिछली हार का बदला लेना चाहेगी 'रोहित ब्रिगेड'

28 अप्रैल 2018

isha chawla
Cricket News

IPL मैच के दौरान इस हसीन चेहरे पर टिकी रही कैमरे की निगाहें, जानिए कौन हैं यह मिस्ट्री गर्ल

27 अप्रैल 2018

afghanistan premier league
Cricket News

IPL की तर्ज पर अफगानिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने शुरू किया APL, भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स की एंट्री पर सस्पेंस

28 अप्रैल 2018

IPL 2018: DD bowling coach says Tough to concentrate when facing issues on on Shami case
Cricket News

मोहम्मद शमी और WIFE हसीन जहां केस में अब कूदे विदेशी कोच, इशारों-इशारों में किया बड़ा खुलासा

27 अप्रैल 2018

IPL 2018: Danielle Wyatt fall in love with Dhoni haircut

अब शादीशुदा धोनी पर हुई फिदा हुई यह महिला क्रिकेटर, कभी विराट से रचाना चाहती थी शादी

27 अप्रैल 2018

CoA and BCCI officials divided over Virat Kohli skipping Afghanistan Test
Cricket News

विराट कोहली के इस फैसले पर भिड़े BCCI अफसर, अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज से जुड़ा है मामला

27 अप्रैल 2018

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni back to father duty after superb innings against RCB, watch video
Cricket News

मैच में लंबे छक्के उड़ाने के बाद अब लाडली बेटी जीवा के बाल सुखा रहे धोनी, VIDEO वायरल

28 अप्रैल 2018

gautam gambhir
Cricket News

अचानक कप्तानी छोड़ने के बाद गौतम गंभीर का बड़ा खुलासा, खोलकर रख दी सच्चाई

26 अप्रैल 2018

virat anushka sad
Cricket News

विराट के हारते ही फिर ट्रोल हुई WIFE अनुष्का, गुस्साए फैंस बोले- तुम पनौती हो, स्टेडियम मत आया करो

26 अप्रैल 2018

ms dhoni
Cricket News

धोनी ने कोहली को पढ़ाया कप्तानी का पाठ, जानिए जीत के बाद क्या बोले कैप्टन माही

26 अप्रैल 2018

IPL 2018: Anushka Sharma cheers to RCB captain and husband Virat Kohli at her best
Cricket News

RCB ने हारा मैच...मगर अनुष्का ने इस रोमांटिक अंदाज में कोहली को किया चीयर, अब VIDEO वायरल

26 अप्रैल 2018

IPL 2018: Ankit Rajpoot takes first five wickets of this season
Cricket News

IPL 2018: अपने दम पर आधी SRH को निपटा गया ये युवा गेंदबाज, 4 ओवर्स में बना डाले इतने रिकॉर्ड्स

27 अप्रैल 2018

preity zinta best photos during kxip vs srh match in ipl 2018
Cricket News

KXIP की हुई हार, मालकिन प्रिटी जिंटा की यह अदाएं जीत ले गई फैंस का दिल, देखिए PHOTOS

27 अप्रैल 2018

dd
Cricket News

DDvKKR: इन 5 खिलाड़ियों के दम पर दिल्ली ने जीता लोगों का दिल, KKR को दी करारी शिकस्त

28 अप्रैल 2018

सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद
Cricket News

SRHvKXIP: इन 5 खिलाड़ियों के दम पर हैदराबाद ने हारे मैच को जीत में बदला

27 अप्रैल 2018

Kane Williamsons
Cricket News

IPL 2018: अब एक और क्रिकेटर का आया इस बॉलीवुड हसीना पर दिल, रणबीर से थे अफेयर के चर्चे

26 अप्रैल 2018

विराट कोहली
फिल सिमंस
VIRAT KOHLI TEST
विराट कोहली
राशिद खान
मोहम्मद नबी

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.