शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Non muslim players who played in pakistan cricket team including Danish Kaneria

पाकिस्तान से खेल चुके हैं हिंदू खिलाड़ी, जानें उन सात क्रिकेटर्स के बारे में जो नहीं थे मुस्लिम

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 18 Oct 2018 06:04 PM IST
Non muslim players who played in pakistan cricket team including Danish Kaneria
1 of 7
पाकिस्तान के दूसरे हिंदू क्रिकेटर के रूप में मशहूर हुए दानिश कनारिया ने आखिरकार 6 साल बाद फिक्सिंग में शामिल होने की बात कबूली। साल 2012 में इंग्लिश काउंटी क्रिकेट को हिला देने वाले मैच फिक्सिंग मामले में अब इस पूर्व स्पिनर ने सामने आकर फैंस से माफी मांगी।

कनारिया का संबंध भारत के सूरत से हैं। हालांकि दशकों पहले उनके पूर्वज पाकिस्तान में जा बसे थे। अपनी कट्टरता के लिए बदनाम पाकिस्तान की 66 साल के टेस्ट करियर इतिहास में अब तक सिर्फ सात गैर-मुस्लिम ही टीम का हिस्सा बन पाए हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
anil dalpat danish kaneria
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

aus vs pak
Cricket News

VIDEO: पाक खिलाड़ियों की फिर हुई जग हंसाई, फैंस बोले- 'ऐसे कौन रन आउट होता है भाई'

18 अक्टूबर 2018

virat kohli out
Cricket News

विराट कोहली को थर्राने वाला गेंदबाज अब झेल रहा मार, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ नहीं मिला मौका

18 अक्टूबर 2018

hardik pandya
Cricket News

हार्दिक पांड्या पर साधा जा रहा था निशाना, करारा जवाब देकर किया मुंह बंद

18 अक्टूबर 2018

Kookaburra Vs SG Vs Dukes Ball: which ball is better In Test Cricket
Cricket News

जानें ड्यूक, एसजी और कूकाबुरा बॉल में अंतर, एक-दूसरे से होती हैं इतनी अलग

18 अक्टूबर 2018

Ravindra Jadeja
Cricket News

विंडिज के खिलाफ इतिहास रच सकते हैं जडेजा, निशाने पर महान कपिल देव का बड़ा रिकॉर्ड

18 अक्टूबर 2018

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah made big statement on his bowling action
Cricket News

बॉलिंग एक्शन पर मिल रही थी सलाह, अब बुमराह ने पूर्व पाकिस्तानी दिग्गज को दिया जवाब

18 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Cricket News

Even without Warner and Smith Australia side have potential says Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Cricket News

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे को लेकर भुवी तैयार, वॉर्नर-स्मिथ की गैरहाजिरी पर दिया यह बयान

18 अक्टूबर 2018

prithvi and ishan
Cricket News

पृथ्वी शॉ ही नहीं ये 4 क्रिकेटर भी जल्द खटखटाएंगे टीम इंडिया का दरवाजा, कूट-कूट के भरा है टैलेंट

18 अक्टूबर 2018

clark and pietersen
Cricket News

ये हैं दुनिया के सबसे स्टाइलिश क्रिकेटर्स, यहां भी हिंदुस्तानी खिलाड़ी ने मारी बाजी

17 अक्टूबर 2018

INDvWI: Evin Lewis withdraws from India tour due to personal reason
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के लिए खुशखबरी, IPL के इस स्टार खिलाड़ी ने लिया सीरीज से नाम वापस

18 अक्टूबर 2018

एस श्रीसंथ
Cricket News

सचिन तेंदुलकर की बात याद करके फूट-फूट कर रोने लगे श्रीसंथ, बोले- मेरे पैर...

16 अक्टूबर 2018

rohit sharma
Cricket News

विंडिज के खिलाफ और खूंखार हो जाते हैं ये 5 भारतीय शेर, बढ़ जाती हैं रनों की भूख

18 अक्टूबर 2018

After virat kohl request wags to accompany players on overseas tour, here is bcci reaction
Cricket News

पत्नियों को साथ ले जाने के मामले में हुई 'विराट' जीत, BCCI ने लिया यह फैसला

18 अक्टूबर 2018

VIDEO: Shoaib Malik reveals why Virat and Yuvraj Singh laughing with him on Champions Trophy final
Cricket News

VIDEO: फाइनल हारने के बावजूद क्यों ठहाके लगा रहे थे विराट-युवी, शोएब मलिक का खुलासा

17 अक्टूबर 2018

पृथ्वी शॉ
Cricket News

पृथ्वी शॉ बन रहे टीम इंडिया की 'मिनी रन मशीन', तूफानी हाफ सेंचुरी जड़कर फिर किया धमाका

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Yuvraj Singh makes big statement on world cup 2019 comeback
Cricket News

विश्व कप के लिए टीम इंडिया में होगी सिक्सर किंग की वापसी, जानिए क्या बयान दिया?

16 अक्टूबर 2018

rohit-ritika-yuzvendra
Cricket News

रोहित शर्मा को बीच मैदान फैन ने किया किस, जलकर राख हुई ऋतिका, चहल ने छिड़का नमक

16 अक्टूबर 2018

Gautam Gambhir big statement over retirement
Cricket News

गौतम गंभीर ने संन्यास को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयान, बताया कब लेंगे रिटायरमेंट

17 अक्टूबर 2018

पृथ्वी शॉ
Cricket News

INDvWI: क्या वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ पृथ्वी को मिलेगा अपना 'मेगा शो' दिखाने का मौका?

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Akhilesh yadav trolls on twitter after congratulating umesh yadav
Cricket News

उमेश यादव को अखिलेश यादव ने दी बधाई, लोग बोले- जातिवाद से बाहर निकलिए

16 अक्टूबर 2018

अनिल कुंबले
Cricket News

B'day Spcl: आज भी याद आता है वो सिर पर पट्टी बांधकर खेलना और विरोधियों को धूल चटाना

17 अक्टूबर 2018

deepak chahar cricketer
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के स्टार क्रिकेटर के घर में चोरी की कोशिश, 6 बदमाश गिरफ्तार

17 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.