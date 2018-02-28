शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   mohammad kaif reveals nasser hussain called him bus driver in natwest final at lords

मोहम्मद कैफ का खुलासा, बोले- नेटवेस्ट फाइनल में इंग्लैंड के कप्तान ने स्लेजिंग में यह कहा था

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 28 Feb 2018 06:39 PM IST
mohammad kaif reveals nasser hussain called him bus driver in natwest final at lords
1 of 5
भारतीय क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद कैफ ने बुधवार को खुलासा किया कि इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान नासिर हुसैन ने लॉर्ड्स के ऐतिहासिक स्टेडियम पर 2002 में खेले गए नेटवेस्ट सीरीज के फाइनल में उन्हें 'बस ड्राइवर' कहा था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
mohammad kaif nasser hussain sourav ganguly natwest series final

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

yuvraj singh will play till 2019 world cup and then thinks about retirement
Cricket News

संन्यास को लेकर युवराज सिंह का बड़ा बयान, बोले- इस सीरीज के बाद सोचूंगा

28 फरवरी 2018

Angry fans suggested new name of Kings eleven Punjab after ashwin name announced as captain
Cricket News

IPL: अश्विन को कप्तान बनाने पर भड़के फैंस, बोले-'किंग्स इलेवन मद्रास रख दो टीम का नाम'

28 फरवरी 2018

kapil dev responds to steve waugh remarks about virat kohli aggression
Cricket News

पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान ने उठाए थे कोहली के अति आक्रामक होने पर सवाल, कपिल देव ने लगाई लताड़

28 फरवरी 2018

Team India skipper virat kohli donates money to drought victims in south Africa
Cricket News

द. अफ्रीका में टीम इंडिया ने पेश की इंसानियत की मिसाल, सूखा पीड़ितों को दी इतनी बड़ी मदद

28 फरवरी 2018

pakistani bowler Mohammad Nawaz make new record in PSL history
Cricket News

PSL इतिहास में इस खिलाड़ी के नाम दर्ज हुआ ऐसा रिकॉर्ड, जिसे तोड़ पाना होगा काफी मुश्किल

27 फरवरी 2018

More in Cricket News

Steve Waugh said Steve Smith is far better player than virat kohli
Cricket News

कोहली की बल्लेबाजी से खुश नहीं ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दिग्गज, स्मिथ को बताया इस वजह से बेहतर

27 फरवरी 2018

india vs south africa six records created in third t20i
Cricket News

INDvSA: तीसरे टी20 में दर्ज हुए 6 बड़े रिकॉर्ड, भुवनेश्वर बने ऐसा करने वाले पहले गेंदबाज

25 फरवरी 2018

morne morkel says it is the right time to take retirement
Cricket News

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के तेज गेंदबाज ने खोला राज, आखिर क्यों लिया संन्यास

27 फरवरी 2018

virat kohli breaks australian cricketer allan border unique record 
Cricket News

विराट के नाम दर्ज हुआ अनूठा रिकॉर्ड, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दिग्गज को पछाड़ ऐसा करने वाले बने दूसरे खिलाड़ी

27 फरवरी 2018

mayank agarwal becomes highest scorer in list a cricket breaks sachin tendulkars record
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया में नहीं हुआ सिलेक्ट, मयंक ने सचिन तेंदुलकर का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया जवाब

27 फरवरी 2018

south africas fast bowler Morne Morkel announces retirement from international cricket
Cricket News

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के तेज गेंदबाज मोर्ने मोर्केल ने एक फैसला लेकर क्रिकेट जगत को किया हैरान

26 फरवरी 2018

virender sehwag always wanted a bowler to captain a team
Cricket News

अश्विन को KXIP का कप्तान बनाने के पीछे सहवाग का है यह स्वार्थ, हमेशा ऐसा करना चाहते थे

27 फरवरी 2018

india vs south africa these are five hero of third t20i
Cricket News

INDvSA: इन 5 हीरोज के दम पर सीरीज जीतकर इतिहास रचने में सफल रही टीम इंडिया

25 फरवरी 2018

sourav ganguly says robin uthappa is the best choice to captain kkr in ipl 11
Cricket News

गांगुली ने बताया, KKR का कप्तान बनने के लिए कौनसा खिलाड़ी है बेस्ट

26 फरवरी 2018

virender sehwag reveals there is a fight between kl rahul and akshdeep nath
Cricket News

वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने कहा- किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब में दो खिलाड़ियों के बीच होगी जोरदार फाइट

27 फरवरी 2018

on south africa tour team india gets formula how to win world cup
Cricket News

दक्षिण अफ्रीका में मिला टीम इंडिया को वर्ल्ड कप जीतने का फॉर्मूला नंबर वन, यह रही पूरी थ्योरी

27 फरवरी 2018

virat kohli not playing third t20i reason revealed
Cricket News

विराट कोहली का तीसरे टी20 में खेलना था एकदम पक्का, फिर कहानी में आया यह ट्विस्ट

25 फरवरी 2018

records made in india v south africa 2nd t20i at centurion
Cricket News

INDvSA: दूसरे टी-20 में बने 9 कीर्तिमान, युजवेन्द्र चहल के नाम दर्ज हुआ सबसे शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड

22 फरवरी 2018

cricketer Vernon Philander married with his girlfriend mandy hudson
Cricket News

इस तेज गेंदबाज ने अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड को बनाया हमसफर, फोटो हुआ वायरल

26 फरवरी 2018

ravichandran ashwin to lead kings eleven punjab in upcoming ipl
Cricket News

IPL 2018: युवराज नहीं बल्कि यह खिलाड़ी होगा किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब का कप्तान

26 फरवरी 2018

five villain of india vs south africa second t20 at centurion
Cricket News

INDvSA: दूसरे टी-20 में टीम इंडिया की करारी हार, ये हैं 5 विलेन

22 फरवरी 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.