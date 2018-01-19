Download App
IPL के लिए धोनी ने चली नई चाल, इस खिलाड़ी को पाने के लिए लगा देंगे जी जान

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 02:57 PM IST
ipl ms dhoni says csk will try to get back ravichandran ashwin in ipl auction
1 of 5
चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स के कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने कहा है कि 27 और 28 जनवरी को बेंगलुरु में होने वाली आईपीएल नीलामी में फ्रैंचाइजी का लक्ष्य रविचंद्रन अश्विन को हासिल करने का रहेगा। बता दें कि चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स (सीएसके) ने तीन खिलाड़ियों (एमएस धोनी, सुरेश रैना और रविंद्र जडेजा) को रिटेन किया है।
