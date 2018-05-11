शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   ipl 2018 rishabh pant hit 21 sixes in a one match, dehradun

क्या आप जानते हैं? IPL 2018 में स्कोर रिकॉर्ड बनाने वाले ऋषभ पंत ने एक मैच में लगाए थे 21 छक्के

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 11 May 2018 11:22 AM IST
रिषभ पंत
1 of 5
आईपीएल 2018 में गुरुवार को खेले गए सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद और दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स के मुकाबले में ऋषभ पंत सर्वाधिक व्यक्तिगत स्कोर बनाने वाले शीर्ष भारतीय बल्लेबाज बन गए हैं। आइए जानते हैं इनके कारनामे...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
rishabh pant ipl 2018 delhi daredevils

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

When Rishabh Pant played superb innings on ipl 2017 after father death
Cricket News

पिता का अंतिम संस्कार कर IPL में पंत ने खेली थी साहसिक पारी, सचिन-विराट जैसी दिखाई थी जीवटता

11 मई 2018

Struggle life of IPL 2018 century holder DD batsman Rishabh Pant
Cricket News

कभी गुरुद्वारे में लंगर खाकर मिटाई भूख, टीम इंडिया में हुआ शामिल अब IPL में शतक ठोक रचा इतिहास

11 मई 2018

rishabh pant
Cricket News

बसों के धक्के खाकर आज IPL में खेल रहा है मास्टर ब्लास्टर का ये फेवरेट क्रिकेटर

11 मई 2018

team india
Cricket News

10 हजार से ज्यादा रन बनाने वाला टीम इंडिया का यह दिग्गज खिलाड़ी क्रिकेट को जल्द कहेगा अलविदा!

11 मई 2018

ipl
Cricket News

42 मैचों के बाद IPL पॉइंट्स टेबल का ऐसा है हाल, टीमों के लिए प्लेऑफ की रेस बनी बेहद रोमांचक

11 मई 2018

ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

IPL 2018: ऋषभ पंत ने जमाया तूफानी शतक, बन गए रिकॉर्ड्स बुक के बादशाह

10 मई 2018

More in Cricket News

Rishabh Pant scores fastest Ranji Trophy century now he is rocking at IPL 2018
Cricket News

IPL में धूम मचा रहा राहुल द्रविड़ का यह 'खास चेला', ठोक चुका है रणजी इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक

11 मई 2018

srh
Cricket News

IPL 2018: इन 5 खिलाड़ियों ने पंत के शतक पर फेरा पानी, बन गए मैच के हीरो

11 मई 2018

ms dhoni
Cricket News

एमएस धोनी के कंधों पर बढ़ा उम्मीदों का बोझ, अब सामने से आई यह मांग

10 मई 2018

ben cutting with her girlfriend

क्रिकेटर बेन कटिंग की गर्लफ्रेंड है IPL की यह एंकर, खुलेआम KISS करते वायरल हुई थी PHOTO

10 मई 2018

MS Dhoni reveals the first ever crush of his life during a promotional event
Cricket News

शादी के 8 साल बाद माही ने खोला अपने पहले प्यार का राज, बेझिझक बताया लड़की का नाम

9 मई 2018

angad bedi and neha dhupia
Cricket News

नेहा धूपिया ने पूर्व क्रिकेटर के बेटे संग लिए सात फेरे, शादी की तस्वीर देख फैंस को लगा झटका

10 मई 2018

इशान किशन
Cricket News

IPL 2018: मैच के बाद ईशान किशन बोले- कप्तान से हो गई थी बात, फिर क्या था कर दी चौके-छक्कों की बरसात

10 मई 2018

शाहरुख खान और दीपिका पाडुकोण
Cricket News

शाहरुख-दीपिका हैं इतने पसंद, इनके सहारे मिलेगी स्टार क्रिकेटर को बॉलीवुड में एंट्री! 

10 मई 2018

ishan kishan and shahrukh khan
Cricket News

VIDEO: ईशान किशन के हेलिकॉप्टर शॉट ने छुड़ाए शाहरुख खान के पसीने, चारों खाने चित हुई KKR

10 मई 2018

kl rahul
Cricket News

केएल राहुल बने IPL में सबसे लंबी रेस के घोड़े, कप्तान अश्विन ने भी बनाया अजीबोगरीब रिकॉर्ड

9 मई 2018

Virat Kohli
Cricket News

विराट कोहली नहीं खेलेंगे आयरलैंड के खिलाफ पहला टी20, जानिए कौन होगा कप्तान

10 मई 2018

shardul thakur
Cricket News

चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स के तेज गेंदबाज शार्दुल ठाकुर का परिवार मुश्किल में, सड़क दुर्घटना में माता-पिता हुए जख्मी

9 मई 2018

Sonam Kapoor has a heartfelt message for Anushka and Virat
Cricket News

WIFE संग शादी में नहीं पहुंचे विराट कोहली तो सोनम कपूर हुई भावुक, बोली- ऐसी बात

9 मई 2018

mumbai indians
Cricket News

KKRvMI: इन 5 खिलाड़ियों के दम पर मुंबई ने हासिल की सबसे बड़ी जीत 

10 मई 2018

Mohammed Siraj gets emotional after posting this picture with Virat Kohli
Cricket News

आखिर विराट के गले लग क्यों भावुक हुए मोहम्मद सिराज, घर में रखी थी बिरयानी पार्टी

9 मई 2018

shashi tharoor and virat kohli
Cricket News

विराट कोहली की आलोचना पर अपनी बात से पलटे शशि थरूर, फैंस ने सुनाई थी खरी-खोटी

10 मई 2018

रिषभ पंत
ऋषभ पंत
ऋषभ पंत
U-19 टीम इंडिया कप्तान इशान किशन और ऋषभ पंत (बाएं)
ऋषभ पंत

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.