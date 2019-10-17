टूटे जबड़े के साथ विरोधियों की बैंड बजाने वाले कुंबले का जन्मदिन आज, दोस्तों ने यूं दी बधाई

भारत के पूर्व दिग्गज गेंदबाज अनिल कुंबले आज अपना 49वां जन्म दिन मना रहे हैं। 17 अक्टूबर 1970 में बेंगलुरु में कृष्णा स्वामी और सरोजा के घर जन्मे कुंबले पूरी दुनिया में अपनी गेंदबाजी का लोहा मनवा चुके हैं। अनिल कुंबले टीम इंडिया को सबसे ज्यादा मुकाबले जिताने वाले गेंदबाज रहे हैं,उनके रहते टीम इंडिया ने 43 टेस्ट मैचों में जीत हासिल की है। टेस्ट में उनके नाम 619 विकेट है जबकि एकदिवसीय मुकाबले में 350 बल्लेबाजों का अपना शिकार बनाया। कुंबले के जन्मदिन के अवसर पर भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने अनोखे अंदाज में बधाई दी। इनमें से सबसे अलग अंदाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग का था।

One of India’s greatest ever Match winners and a terrific role model. Sorry for depriving you of your second century @anilkumble1074 bhai. But I pray that you score a century in real life. Only 51 more to go.. come on ..come on Anil Bhai ! Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/P7UnvoLBlU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2019

Birthday wishes to India’s greatest match winner @anilkumble1074 ! Have learnt so much from you and you are the best leader that I have played under! Thanks for inspiring generations of cricketers. pic.twitter.com/NAM2KeFdtX — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 17, 2019