टूटे जबड़े के साथ विरोधियों की बैंड बजाने वाले कुंबले का जन्मदिन आज, दोस्तों ने यूं दी बधाई

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 12:39 PM IST
10 विकेट लेने के दौरान अनिल कुंबले
10 विकेट लेने के दौरान अनिल कुंबले - फोटो : ट्विटर
भारत के पूर्व दिग्गज गेंदबाज अनिल कुंबले आज अपना 49वां जन्म दिन मना रहे हैं। 17 अक्टूबर 1970 में बेंगलुरु में कृष्णा स्वामी और सरोजा के घर जन्मे कुंबले पूरी दुनिया में अपनी गेंदबाजी का लोहा मनवा चुके हैं। अनिल कुंबले टीम इंडिया को सबसे ज्यादा मुकाबले जिताने वाले गेंदबाज रहे हैं,उनके रहते टीम इंडिया ने 43 टेस्ट मैचों में जीत हासिल की है। टेस्ट में उनके नाम 619 विकेट है जबकि एकदिवसीय मुकाबले में 350 बल्लेबाजों का अपना शिकार बनाया।  कुंबले के जन्मदिन के अवसर पर भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने अनोखे अंदाज में बधाई दी। इनमें से सबसे अलग अंदाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग का था।
anil kumble indian cricketer anil kumble
