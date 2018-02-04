अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   india vs south africa five heroes of 2nd odi including yuzvendra chahal and shikhar dhawan

INDvSA: प्रोटियाज के खिलाफ टीम इंडिया की लगातार दूसरी जीत, ये रहे '5 हीरो'

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 07:37 PM IST
india vs south africa five heroes of 2nd odi including yuzvendra chahal and shikhar dhawan
1 of 6
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ सेंचुरियन में खेले गए दूसरे वन-डे में टीम इंडिया ने प्रोटियाज टीम को 9 विकेट से करारी शिकस्त दी। इसके साथ ही टीम इंडिया छह मैचों की वन-डे सीसीज में 2-0 से बढ़त बना ली है। दूसरे वन-डे में भारतीय गेंदबाजों शानदार प्रदर्शन की जिसकी बदौलत दक्षिण अफ्रीका को टीम इंडिया की हाथों करारी झेलनी पड़ी। आइये जानते हैं कि दूसरे वन-डे में किन पांच खिलाड़ियों के दम पर टीम इंडिया ने प्रोटियाज को मात दीः-

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
indvsa team india south africa centurion odi yuzvendra chahal shikhar dhawa virat kohli

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

south africa all out in 118 runs creates new record in home ground

INDvSA: 118 रन पर ऑल आउट होकर द. अफ्रीका ने बना डाला यह शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड

4 फरवरी 2018

Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the first spinner to take a 5-for against proteas in South Africa 
Cricket News

INDvSA: चहल ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को मामूली स्कोर पर समेटा, हिल गई रिकार्ड्स बुक

4 फरवरी 2018

ms dhoni failed to pick up kuldeep yadav googly in first odi
Cricket News

एमएस धोनी ने जिस गेंदबाज को दिया गुरुमंत्र, उलझ गए उसी की गुगली में

4 फरवरी 2018

shubman gills interesting story of red hankey while batting
Cricket News

भारतीय अंडर-19 टीम के 'विराट कोहली' जमकर बनाते हैं रन, इनका टोटका है बेहद खास

4 फरवरी 2018

ishan porel plays final with a foot injury reveals his coach
Cricket News

ICC U19WC: टीम इंडिया को जिस गेंदबाज ने बनाया चैंपियन, उसकी चोट का हुआ बड़ा खुलासा

4 फरवरी 2018

these under 19 players looks like senior players of world cricket

दिग्गजों की कार्बन कॉपी हैं अंडर-19 विजेता टीम के ये 5 खिलाड़ी

3 फरवरी 2018

More in Cricket News

india vs south africa first odi durban team india breaks many records
Cricket News

INDvSA: टीम इंडिया की किंग्समीड में ऐतिहासिक जीत, बना रिकॉर्ड्स का पहाड़

2 फरवरी 2018

india vs south africa first odi virat kohli says first match win is important
Cricket News

INDvSA: विराट कोहली ने किया खुलासा, शतक का अनोखा जश्न मनाने की क्या थी वजह

2 फरवरी 2018

india vs south africa first odi durban 5 heroes including virat kohli and ajinkya rahane
Cricket News

INDvSA: टीम इंडिया की दक्षिण अफ्रीका पर ऐतिहासिक जीत के रहे ये '5 हीरो'

2 फरवरी 2018

australian cricketer param uppal got Mercedes after selection in under 19 world cup

अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप में हुआ सेलेक्ट तो इस खिलाड़ी को पिता से गिफ्ट मिली मर्सिडीज कार

3 फरवरी 2018

under 19 world cup because these two reasons of australia lost in final against india
Cricket News

अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कपः इन 2 वजहों से फाइनल मे टीम इंडिया के हाथों पिटे कंगारू

3 फरवरी 2018

south africa skipper faf du plessis blames batsmen for first odi loss against team india
Cricket News

फाफ डू प्लेसी बोले- इतना स्कोर बनाते तो टीम इंडिया को आसानी से हरा देते

2 फरवरी 2018

India claim No.1 spot in ICC ODI Rankings after Durban win
Cricket News

INDvSA: 'कोहली ब्रिगेड' ने किया कमाल, पहले ही मैच में फतह हासिल कर बनी नंबर-1

2 फरवरी 2018

Virat Kohli said virendra sehwag has gone mad in ipl 2018 auction
Cricket News

विराट कोहली बोले, 'पागल हो गए हैं वीरेंद्र सहवाग'

29 जनवरी 2018

virat kohli creates seven records in durban odi against south africa
Cricket News

INDvSA: 'चेस मास्टर' कोहली बने टीम इंडिया की जीत के हीरो, रिकॉर्ड्स बुक के बने 'किंग'

2 फरवरी 2018

india vs south africa first odi predicted XI at Durban
Cricket News

INDvSA: इन 11 खिलाड़ियों के दम पर डरबन फतह करने उतर सकती है विराट 'सेना'

1 फरवरी 2018

Washington Sundar receives Young Achiever Award by Rotary Club of Madras 
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के इस ऑलराउंडर को मिला बड़ा सम्मान, जानिए कौन

2 फरवरी 2018

Coach Ravi Shastri explains the reason of dropping Ajinkya Rahane in the Tests
Cricket News

...तो इस वजह से पहले दो टेस्ट में रहाणे नहीं थे प्लेइंग इलेवन का हिस्सा, शास्त्री ने तोड़ी चुप्पी

2 फरवरी 2018

ipl 2018 all team squad
Cricket News

IPL 2018: जानिए 8 टीमों का पूरा स्क्वाड, कौन सी फ्रैंचाइजी है सबसे दमदार?

28 जनवरी 2018

top ten expensive players in ipl season 11
Cricket News

ये हैं आईपीएल के 10 सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी, जिन्होंने खाली कर दी फ्रैंचाइजियों की तिजोरी

29 जनवरी 2018

sunil Gavaskar says Confusion over kl Rahul, ajinkya Rahanes ODI roles
Cricket News

दिलचस्प है गावस्कर की उलझन की वजह, रहाणे और केएल राहुल हैं जिम्मेदार

1 फरवरी 2018

kuldeep yadav says dhoni ease his work from behind the stumps
Cricket News

कुलदीप यादव का खुलासा, इस स्टार क्रिकेटर की मदद से दक्षिण अफ्रीका में हुआ सफल

2 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.