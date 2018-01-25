अपना शहर चुनें

KKR ने गंभीर को नहीं किया था रिटेन, नीलामी से पहले भावुक होकर दिया यह बड़ा बयान

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 10:54 AM IST
Gautam Gambhir says, It will be tough if I do not wear KKR jersey again
1 of 5
आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन की नीलामी से पहले टीम इंडिया के पूर्व बल्लेबाज गौतम गंभीर ने केकेआर और आईपीएल के नए सीजन को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया। गौरतलब है कि आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज 6 अप्रैल से मुंबई में ओपनिंग सेरेमनी के साथ होगा। पहला मुकाबला भी मुंबई में ही 7 अप्रैल को खेला जाएगा। इससे पहले नीलामी की प्रक्रिया 27-28 जनवरी को बेंगलुरु में होगी। 
 
