INDvSL: फैन ने स्टेडियम में घुसकर छुए धोनी के पैर, कोई कुछ नहीं कर सका

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 08:48 AM IST
a fan enters in ground and touches dhonis feet in second odi between team india and sri lanka

टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने बुधवार को श्रीलंका के खिलाफ दूसरे वन-डे में दोहरा शतक जड़कर मोहाली के दर्शकों को अपना दीवाना बना लिया। मगर मैच में जब टीम इंडिया फील्डिंग करने आई तो एक ऐसा वाकया देखने को मिला, जिसने साबित कर दिया कि फैन फॉलोइंग में एमएस धोनी अभी भी अव्वल हैं।

ms dhoni team india sri lanka indvsl

