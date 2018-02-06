बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7986f14f1c1b1d368b8e54","slug":"weird-people-handicape-cyclist-jagwinder-singh-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932 \u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948...\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u094b', \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
'देश के लिए मेडल लाना है...मुझे एक साइकिल दे दो', दोनों हाथ नहीं, पर गजब का जज्बा
रूबी सिंह/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 04:18 PM IST
देश के लिए मेडल जीतना चाहता हूं...बस मुझे एक साइकिल दे दो। दोनों हाथ नहीं हैं, बावजूद इसके जज्बा इतना गजब का कि सीना गर्व से चौड़ा हो जाएगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7986f14f1c1b1d368b8e54","slug":"weird-people-handicape-cyclist-jagwinder-singh-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932 \u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948...\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u094b', \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7986f14f1c1b1d368b8e54","slug":"weird-people-handicape-cyclist-jagwinder-singh-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932 \u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948...\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u094b', \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7986f14f1c1b1d368b8e54","slug":"weird-people-handicape-cyclist-jagwinder-singh-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932 \u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948...\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u094b', \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7986f14f1c1b1d368b8e54","slug":"weird-people-handicape-cyclist-jagwinder-singh-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932 \u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948...\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u094b', \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7986f14f1c1b1d368b8e54","slug":"weird-people-handicape-cyclist-jagwinder-singh-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932 \u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948...\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u094b', \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7986f14f1c1b1d368b8e54","slug":"weird-people-handicape-cyclist-jagwinder-singh-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932 \u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948...\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u094b', \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7986f14f1c1b1d368b8e54","slug":"weird-people-handicape-cyclist-jagwinder-singh-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932 \u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948...\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u094b', \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7986f14f1c1b1d368b8e54","slug":"weird-people-handicape-cyclist-jagwinder-singh-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932 \u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948...\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u094b', \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.