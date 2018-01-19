बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a61a45c4f1c1b6f268b52a6","slug":"vasant-panchami-shubh-muhurt","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u092d \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बसंत पंचमी पर बेहद शुभ संयोग, इस विधि से करें पूजा, मां कृपा बरसाएंगी
नीरज कुमार/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 01:33 PM IST
इस साल बसंत पंचमी पर बेहद शुभ संयोग बन रहा है। अगर भक्तजन इस विधि से शुभ मुहूर्त में पूजा करेंगे तो मां अपनी कृपा जरूर बरसाएंगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a61a45c4f1c1b6f268b52a6","slug":"vasant-panchami-shubh-muhurt","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u092d \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a61a45c4f1c1b6f268b52a6","slug":"vasant-panchami-shubh-muhurt","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u092d \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a61a45c4f1c1b6f268b52a6","slug":"vasant-panchami-shubh-muhurt","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u092d \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a61a45c4f1c1b6f268b52a6","slug":"vasant-panchami-shubh-muhurt","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u092d \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a61a45c4f1c1b6f268b52a6","slug":"vasant-panchami-shubh-muhurt","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u092d \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a61a45c4f1c1b6f268b52a6","slug":"vasant-panchami-shubh-muhurt","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938\u0902\u0924 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u092d \u0938\u0902\u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0943\u092a\u093e \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.