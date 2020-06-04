शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Two Hand Grenade Found and Blasted in Tohana of Fatehabad

तस्वीरें: जमीन की पैमाइश के दौरान खेत में मिले दो हैंड ग्रेनेड, बम निरोधक दस्ते ने किए ब्लास्ट

सुशील सिंगला, टोहाना(फतेहाबाद), Updated Thu, 04 Jun 2020 02:12 PM IST
खेत में मिले दो हैंड ग्रेनेड
खेत में मिले दो हैंड ग्रेनेड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जमीन की पैमाइश का काम चल रहा था कि खेत में दो हैंड ग्रेनेड पड़े मिले, जिन्हें देखकर पटवारी और उसके साथियों के होश उड़ गए। देखिए तस्वीरें...
hand grenade hand grenade blast

