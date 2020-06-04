तस्वीरें: जमीन की पैमाइश के दौरान खेत में मिले दो हैंड ग्रेनेड, बम निरोधक दस्ते ने किए ब्लास्ट

{"_id":"5ed8b304c7345e3ac7201634","slug":"two-hand-grenade-found-and-blasted-in-tohana-of-fatehabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u092e\u093e\u0907\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u0947\u0921, \u092c\u092e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927\u0915 \u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खेत में मिले दो हैंड ग्रेनेड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed8b304c7345e3ac7201634","slug":"two-hand-grenade-found-and-blasted-in-tohana-of-fatehabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u092e\u093e\u0907\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u0947\u0921, \u092c\u092e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927\u0915 \u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खेत में मिले दो हैंड ग्रेनेड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed8b304c7345e3ac7201634","slug":"two-hand-grenade-found-and-blasted-in-tohana-of-fatehabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u092e\u093e\u0907\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u0947\u0921, \u092c\u092e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927\u0915 \u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खेत में मिले दो हैंड ग्रेनेड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed8b304c7345e3ac7201634","slug":"two-hand-grenade-found-and-blasted-in-tohana-of-fatehabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u092e\u093e\u0907\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u0947\u0921, \u092c\u092e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927\u0915 \u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खेत में मिले दो हैंड ग्रेनेड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ed8b304c7345e3ac7201634","slug":"two-hand-grenade-found-and-blasted-in-tohana-of-fatehabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u092e\u093e\u0907\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u0947\u0921, \u092c\u092e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927\u0915 \u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खेत में मिले दो हैंड ग्रेनेड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला