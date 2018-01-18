बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6047114f1c1bca798b45d2","slug":"sbi-state-bank-of-india-changed-rule-for-account-holders","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SBI \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0927\u093e\u0930\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
SBI ने खाता धारकों के लिए किया बड़ा बदलाव, एक नया नियम टेंशन देगा
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 12:36 PM IST
स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के खाता धारकों के लिए जरूरी खबर, दरअसल एक बड़ा बदलाव किया गया है। वहीं एक नया नियम भी लोगों को टेंशन देगा।
