रेवाड़ी गैंगरेपः 6 दिन बाद सीबीएसई टॉपर ने हिलाए होंठ, फूट-फूट कर रोई, मां का हाथ पकड़ बोली...
मनीष कुमार, अमर उजाला, रेवाड़ी/कनीना (हरियाणा), Updated Tue, 18 Sep 2018 10:30 AM IST
रेवाड़ी में गैंगरेप के 6 दिन बाद सीबीएसई टॉपर ने बोलने की कोशिश की, इससे पहले वह कुछ कह पाती फूट-फूट कर रोने लगी। फिर मां का हाथ पकड़कर बोली...
