शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Rewari Gangrape, Victim CBSE Topper Cried Badly in Hospital during Counselling

रेवाड़ी गैंगरेपः 6 दिन बाद सीबीएसई टॉपर ने हिलाए होंठ, फूट-फूट कर रोई, मां का हाथ पकड़ बोली...

मनीष कुमार, अमर उजाला, रेवाड़ी/कनीना (हरियाणा), Updated Tue, 18 Sep 2018 10:30 AM IST
रेप
1 of 6
रेवाड़ी में गैंगरेप के 6 दिन बाद सीबीएसई टॉपर ने बोलने की कोशिश की, इससे पहले वह कुछ कह पाती फूट-फूट कर रोने लगी। फिर मां का हाथ पकड़कर बोली...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
rewari gangrape cbse topper gangrape haryana gangrape sp naazneen bhasin haryana police रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
Chandigarh

रेवाड़ी गैंगरेपः आरोपी नीशू की गिरफ्तारी के बाद हुए 8 ऐसे खुलासे, पढ़कर हैरान रह जाएंगे

18 सितंबर 2018

रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
Chandigarh

रेवाड़ी गैंगरेपः कौन हैं क्या करते हैं तीनों आरोपी, सामने आई 5 ऐसी बातें, जानकर कहेंगे- शर्म करो

18 सितंबर 2018

रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप के आरोपी
Chandigarh

देखिए इन 3 'दरिंदों' ने बर्बाद की CBSE टॉपर की जिंदगी, सामने आईं तस्वीरें

18 सितंबर 2018

रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
Chandigarh

CBSE टॉपर के साथ गैंगरेप मामले में 7 ऐसे चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, पढ़कर खौल जाएगा खून

18 सितंबर 2018

रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
Chandigarh

रेवाड़ी गैंगरेपः तीनों आरोपियों के कमरे से मिली ऐसी-ऐसी चीजें, देखकर हैरान रह गई पुलिस

18 सितंबर 2018

rewari gangrape
Chandigarh

...तो नहीं बचती CBSE टॉपर की जान, एक ऐसा सच आया सामने, जानकर हिल गए मां-बाप

18 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

factory death
Delhi NCR

फैक्टरी में 3 मौत का मामलाः पिता से मिलने करावल नगर आया था प्रवीण, पत्नी बोली- मौत खींच लाई थी

18 सितंबर 2018

यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी में फिर मुठभेड़, दो बड़े इनामी बदमाश ढेर, देखिए एनकाउंटर की 7 तस्वीरें

17 सितंबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी में पीएम मोदीः इन 10 तस्वीरों में देखें दो दिवसीय दौरे के पहले दिन की खास झलकियां

18 सितंबर 2018

मायावती
Lucknow

मायावती ने कहा, आलीशान बंगले के लिए भाजपा का शुक्रिया, देखें अंदर की बेहतरीन तस्वीरें

16 सितंबर 2018

पूर्व लोक निर्माण मंत्री शिवपाल ने दिखाई अपनी ताकत
Kanpur

PHOTOS: शिवपाल के नये झंडे के '3 तीन रंग', सैफई में दिखा दी अपनी ताकत, जानिए किसको क्या-क्या बोले

18 सितंबर 2018

बच्ची के पेट से निकले बाल
Chandigarh

Pics: 6 साल की बच्ची की सर्जरी करते समय पेट से निकला कुछ ऐसा, देखकर डॉक्टर्स रह गए हैरान

18 सितंबर 2018

money
Dehradun

सरकारी कर्मचारियों की बल्ले-बल्ले, सरकार के इस फरमान को पढ़कर नहीं रहेगा खुशी का ठिकाना

18 सितंबर 2018

chandrashekhar
Meerut

'आजाद' होते ही बोले चंद्रशेखर, 'हिंसा का समर्थन नहीं करती भीम आर्मी, लड़ाने वालों से रहें सावधान

18 सितंबर 2018

Army jawan shoot two person in barrack Later killed himself at Mcleodganj Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

बैरक में सो रहे सेना के हवलदार, नायक को गोलियों से भून खुद भी की खुदकुशी

18 सितंबर 2018

sangeeta yadav
Varanasi

शिवपाल यादव के करीबी मानी जाने वाली सपा नेत्री संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में झुलसी, ससुर गिरफ्तार

18 सितंबर 2018

पुलिस कांस्टेबल
Chandigarh

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां, 10वीं पास के लिए निकली 55 हजार पदों पर बंपर वैकेंसी...सैलरी हजारों में

18 सितंबर 2018

samajwadi secular morcha flag
Lucknow

सेकुलर मोर्चा के झंडे पर भी शिवपाल ने दिया मुलायम सिंह को सम्मान, पर इसे जगह नहीं, देखें तस्वीरें

17 सितंबर 2018

pm modi
Delhi NCR

जन्मदिन विशेष: देखिए कितने हैं मोदी के हमशक्ल, आखिरी वाले को देख पीएम को भी आ गई थी हंसी

17 सितंबर 2018

mosquito
Delhi NCR

रसोई घर में रखी इस चीज से आपके घर कभी नहीं फटकेंगे मच्छर, सिर्फ चंद मिनट में तैयार करें नुस्खा

17 सितंबर 2018

prime minister narendra modi and his wife Jashodaben
Dehradun

PM मोदी के लिए इस एक चीज की दुआ करतीं हैं जसोदा बेन, सबके सामने कह दी थी 'मन की बात'

18 सितंबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

तस्वीरें: वाराणसी में अपनों को देख पीएम मोदी ने तोड़ा प्रोटोकॉल, फोटो और सेल्फी की मची होड़

18 सितंबर 2018

रेप
रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
रेवाड़ी गैंगरेप
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.