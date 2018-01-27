बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6c2ebd4f1c1b77268b66fb","slug":"gangster-vicky-gounder-encounter-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0902\u0916\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094c\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस ने खत्म किया खूंखार विक्की गौंडर का आतंक, देखिए एनकाउंटर की तस्वीरें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अबोहर(पंजाब), Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 01:20 PM IST
आतंक का दूसरा नाम बन चुके खूंखार गैंगस्टर विक्की गौंडर की कहानी पुलिस ने आखिरकार खत्म कर ही दी। एनकाउंटर की असली तस्वीरें सामने आईं हैं।
