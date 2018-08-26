बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जेल में रहते हुए राम रहीम करना चाहता है एक ये काम, बाबा ने जाहिर की ऐसी इच्छा...पुलिस में मचा हड़कंप
महबूब अली, अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा), Updated Sun, 26 Aug 2018 01:04 PM IST
जेल में कैद डेरा सच्चा सौदा प्रमुख राम रहीम को लेकर एक जानकारी सामने आई है। दरअसल, बाबा ने एक ऐसी इच्छा जाहिर की है, जिस वजह से पुलिस विभाग में हड़कंप मचा हुआ है।
