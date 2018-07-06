बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b3efedf4f1c1b0c278b4c2a","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-baljit-singh-daduwal-revealed-secrets-of-ram-rahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948...\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0928\u090f \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पहली बार सामने आया ये शख्स, बोला- राम रहीम मुझे मरवाना चाहता है...जानिए बाबा के दो नए सच
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सिरसा(हरियाणा), Updated Fri, 06 Jul 2018 11:07 AM IST
एक शख्स पहली बार सामने आया और उसने डेरा सच्चा सौदा व राम रहीम को लेकर कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे किए। बाबा का यह नया सच होश उड़ा देगा। मामला जानकर पुलिस भी हैरान है और अब देखना यह है कि आगे क्या होगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b3efedf4f1c1b0c278b4c2a","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-baljit-singh-daduwal-revealed-secrets-of-ram-rahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948...\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0928\u090f \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3efedf4f1c1b0c278b4c2a","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-baljit-singh-daduwal-revealed-secrets-of-ram-rahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948...\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0928\u090f \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3efedf4f1c1b0c278b4c2a","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-baljit-singh-daduwal-revealed-secrets-of-ram-rahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948...\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0928\u090f \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3efedf4f1c1b0c278b4c2a","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-baljit-singh-daduwal-revealed-secrets-of-ram-rahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948...\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0928\u090f \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b3efedf4f1c1b0c278b4c2a","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-baljit-singh-daduwal-revealed-secrets-of-ram-rahim","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948...\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0928\u090f \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.