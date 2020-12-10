शहर चुनें
आठ माह बाद दिलनूर, अमर और अर्जुन का दीदार, पहले दिन उमड़ी भीड़, तस्वीरों देखें- बाघ के तेवर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जीरकपुर (पंजाब), Updated Thu, 10 Dec 2020 10:44 PM IST
छतबीड़ जू ।
1 of 8
छतबीड़ जू । - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना काल में करीब आठ माह पहले छतबीड़ चिड़ियाघर को बंद कर दिया गया था। इसके बाद अब कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पूरी तरह से पालन करते 10 दिसंबर को सुबह साढ़े नौ बजे इसे फिर से खोल दिया गया है। आइए देखते हैं कुुछ बेहतरीन तस्वीरें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
छतबीड़ जू ।
छतबीड़ जू । - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छतबीड़ जू खुला।
छतबीड़ जू खुला। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
छतबीड़ जू।
छतबीड़ जू। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
