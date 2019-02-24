बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c725faabdec22736c04d74e","slug":"bollywood-actor-annu-kapoor-statement-on-pulwama-terror-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928- \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092a\u093e \u0932\u0940 \u091d\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0905\u092c \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 4 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बॉलीवुड एक्टर का बड़ा बयान- पाकिस्तान के साथ खूब पा ली झप्पियां, अब एक के बदले 4 चाहिए
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sun, 24 Feb 2019 02:51 PM IST
बॉलीवुड के मशहूर एक्टर ने पुलवामा आतंकी हमले का विरोध करते हुए बयान दिया कि पाकिस्तान के साथ खूब झप्पियां पा ली हैं, अब हमें एक के बदले चार चाहिएं, तब जाकर शांति मिलेगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5c725faabdec22736c04d74e","slug":"bollywood-actor-annu-kapoor-statement-on-pulwama-terror-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928- \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092a\u093e \u0932\u0940 \u091d\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0905\u092c \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 4 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c725faabdec22736c04d74e","slug":"bollywood-actor-annu-kapoor-statement-on-pulwama-terror-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928- \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092a\u093e \u0932\u0940 \u091d\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0905\u092c \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 4 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c725faabdec22736c04d74e","slug":"bollywood-actor-annu-kapoor-statement-on-pulwama-terror-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928- \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092a\u093e \u0932\u0940 \u091d\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0905\u092c \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 4 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c725faabdec22736c04d74e","slug":"bollywood-actor-annu-kapoor-statement-on-pulwama-terror-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928- \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092a\u093e \u0932\u0940 \u091d\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0905\u092c \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 4 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c725faabdec22736c04d74e","slug":"bollywood-actor-annu-kapoor-statement-on-pulwama-terror-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928- \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092a\u093e \u0932\u0940 \u091d\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0905\u092c \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 4 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c725faabdec22736c04d74e","slug":"bollywood-actor-annu-kapoor-statement-on-pulwama-terror-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928- \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092a\u093e \u0932\u0940 \u091d\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0905\u092c \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 4 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c725faabdec22736c04d74e","slug":"bollywood-actor-annu-kapoor-statement-on-pulwama-terror-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928- \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092a\u093e \u0932\u0940 \u091d\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0905\u092c \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 4 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.