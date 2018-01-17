बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5ecf974f1c1b6e268b4cc1","slug":"akanksha-bohta-video-viral-on-youtube-behan-bhai-ki-school-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"YouTube \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
YouTube पर वायरल हुआ इस लड़की का वीडियो, करोड़ों देख चुके आपने देखा क्या...
गुरदीप सिंह सोढ़ी/अमर उजाला, यमुनानगर(हरियाणा), Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 10:49 AM IST
यूट्यूब पर आजकल एक लड़की का वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो को अब तक करोड़ों लोग देख चुके हैं, आपने भी देखा गया। नहीं तो यहां देखें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5ecf974f1c1b6e268b4cc1","slug":"akanksha-bohta-video-viral-on-youtube-behan-bhai-ki-school-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"YouTube \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5ecf974f1c1b6e268b4cc1","slug":"akanksha-bohta-video-viral-on-youtube-behan-bhai-ki-school-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"YouTube \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5ecf974f1c1b6e268b4cc1","slug":"akanksha-bohta-video-viral-on-youtube-behan-bhai-ki-school-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"YouTube \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5ecf974f1c1b6e268b4cc1","slug":"akanksha-bohta-video-viral-on-youtube-behan-bhai-ki-school-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"YouTube \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5ecf974f1c1b6e268b4cc1","slug":"akanksha-bohta-video-viral-on-youtube-behan-bhai-ki-school-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"YouTube \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5ecf974f1c1b6e268b4cc1","slug":"akanksha-bohta-video-viral-on-youtube-behan-bhai-ki-school-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"YouTube \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5ecf974f1c1b6e268b4cc1","slug":"akanksha-bohta-video-viral-on-youtube-behan-bhai-ki-school-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"YouTube \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.