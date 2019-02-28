बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c779b3dbdec227378303cad","slug":"air-strike-in-pok-bollywood-actors-candal-march-to-pay-tribute-to-pulwama-terror-attack-martyres","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091a, \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092e\u0928\u094b\u091c \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Pics: पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के खिलाफ बॉलीवुड सितारों का कैंडल मार्च, विरोध में शामिल हुए मनोज तिवारी
रूबी सिंह, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 28 Feb 2019 02:03 PM IST
पीओके में एयर स्ट्राइक का समर्थन करते हुए बॉलीवुड के सितारों ने पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले के विरोध में कैंडल मार्च निकाला। इसमें सांसद मनोज तिवारी भी शामिल हुए, देखिए तस्वीरें।
