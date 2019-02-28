शहर चुनें

Pics: पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के खिलाफ बॉलीवुड सितारों का कैंडल मार्च, विरोध में शामिल हुए मनोज तिवारी

रूबी सिंह, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 28 Feb 2019 02:03 PM IST
कैंडल मार्च
1 of 7
पीओके में एयर स्ट्राइक का समर्थन करते हुए बॉलीवुड के सितारों ने पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले के विरोध में कैंडल मार्च निकाला। इसमें सांसद मनोज तिवारी भी शामिल हुए, देखिए तस्वीरें।
समस्त भौतिक सुखों की प्राप्ति हेतु शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
