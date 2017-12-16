वेजिटेरियन होने का मिला इतना बड़ा फायदा, मौत को दे दी मात
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
world of wonders
›
This American man gets biggest benefit of being vegetarian {"_id":"5a34b2474f1c1b3c3d8bde71","slug":"this-american-man-gets-biggest-benefit-of-being-vegetarian","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0947\u091c\u093f\u091f\u0947\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0924 ","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
अमेरिका के लास वेगास में रहने वाले 43 साल के बार टेंडर ने एक बड़ा दावा किया है। उनका कहना है कि मांसाहार, मीठे और रसायनिक आहार को छोड़ कर केवल शाकाहार अपनाया। जिसकी वजह से एक साल में अपनी कैंसर की बीमारी 80 फीसदी कम कर ली। अब वह पूरी तरह स्वस्थ हैं।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.