Download App
आपका शहर Close

वेजिटेरियन होने का मिला इतना बड़ा फायदा, मौत को दे दी मात

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com - Presented by :शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 11:36 AM IST
This American man gets biggest benefit of being vegetarian

अमेरिका के लास वेगास में रहने वाले 43 साल के बार टेंडर ने एक बड़ा दावा किया है। उनका कहना है कि मांसाहार, मीठे और रसायनिक आहार को छोड़ कर केवल शाकाहार अपनाया। जिसकी वजह से एक साल में अपनी कैंसर की बीमारी 80 फीसदी कम कर ली। अब वह पूरी तरह स्वस्थ हैं। 

पढ़ें- सीने के बाहर धड़क रहा था दिल, देखकर डॉक्टर भी गए हिल, फिर हुआ चमत्कार

Comments

Browse By Tags

cancer world of wonders

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

केजरीवाल सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, दिल्लीवालों के लिए रिजर्व होंगे जीबी पंत अस्पताल के 50% बेड

delhi government announces reservation of 50 percent beds in gb pant hospital for delhiites
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

सीने के बाहर धड़क रहा था दिल, देखकर डॉक्टर भी गए हिल, फिर हुआ चमत्कार

The New Born Baby Heart was beating out of the Chest
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

रोज रात में लकड़बग्घे को दावत पर बुलाता है ये शख्स, फिर करता है ऐसा काम

Hyena is become the best friend of this man who lived in Harar
  • सोमवार, 11 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

ये है दुनिया का सबसे छोटा देश, कुल आबादी 27

This is the smallest country in the world total population is twenty seven
  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

स्पीड में बुलेट ट्रेन का भी बाप है ये, 25 मिनट में तय होगा 150 किलोमीटर सफर

father of the bullet train in speed
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

इंसानों के गायब होने का सीन आपने केवल फिल्मों में ही देखा होगा, आज सच में देख लें

Chinese web users amazed by transparent cloth which makes a person disappear
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

यहां ड्राइविंग के लिए तरसती हैं महिलाएं, इस देश जाने से पहले जरूर जान लें ये बातें

Women Restricted for driving in Saudi Arabia
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!