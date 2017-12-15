Download App
सीने के बाहर धड़क रहा था दिल, देखकर डॉक्टर भी गए हिल, फिर हुआ चमत्कार

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 03:43 PM IST
The New Born Baby Heart was beating out of the Chest

इंग्लैंड में हैरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां एक ऐसी बच्ची पैदा हुई जिसका दिल सीने से बाहर धड़क रहा था। जब डॉक्टर की नजर इस पर पड़ी तो वे भी परेशान हो गए। 

 

