यहां ड्राइविंग के लिए तरसती हैं महिलाएं, इस देश जाने से पहले जरूर जान लें ये बातें

amarujala.com, Presented by: राजेश सैनी

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 01:39 PM IST
Women Restricted for driving in Saudi Arabia

यहां जाने को लेकर उत्सुकता आप में भी रहती होगी। लेकिन यहां जाने से पहले आप इस देश के बारे में 14 अनोखी बातें जरूर जान लें। पक्की बात है फिर इन्हें आप दूसरों को भी बताना चाहेंगे... 

 

