बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
स्पीड में बुलेट ट्रेन का भी बाप है ये, 25 मिनट में तय होगा 150 किलोमीटर सफर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Weird Stories
›
father of the bullet train in speed
{"_id":"5a33be274f1c1bc1678c1b92","slug":"father-of-the-bullet-train-in-speed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u091f \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u092a \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947, 25 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e 150 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u092b\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 06:10 PM IST
आज तक सिर्फ बुलेट ट्रेन की ही बातें होती रहीं हैं। दरअसल, इसकी 'स्पीड' को लेकर पूरी दुनिया इसकी मुरीद है। लेकिन क्या आप ये बात जानते हैं कि अब उसका भी बाप आ गया है... यकीन मानिए इसके जरिए मात्र 25 मिनट में 150 किलोमीटर का सफर तय होगा...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a2a28bd4f1c1ba12d8b73cd","slug":"now-use-digital-locker-and-forget-driving-license-and-other-personal-documents","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u091f\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u0938 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5a311f044f1c1bb34a8b5e45","slug":"the-grave-yard-of-more-than-three-hundred-ships-at-this-island","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0928 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 300 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u091c\u0939\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u0930, \u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a2fafa74f1c1b74698c13ec","slug":"virat-kohli-and-anushka-sharma-wedding-reception-at-this-luxurious-hotel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f-\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0947\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u091c\u0932\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!