father build Lamborghini Aventador in lac for his son

14 लाख में बना दी 5 करोड़ की कार, बेटे के लिए किया ऐसा कारनामा

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 16 Oct 2019 12:57 PM IST
सस्ती लैंबोर्गिनी
1 of 6
सस्ती लैंबोर्गिनी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
लैंबोर्गिनी का नाम सुनते ही सभी के दिमाग में रफ्तार और स्टाइल का ख्याल आ जाता है। यह कार हर मामले में तकनीक और रफ्तार का एक शानदार नमूना है और जिस भी इंसान ने इस कार को देखा या इसके बारे में सुना है उसकी एक ही हसरत रही है कि काश यह कार किसी तरह उसकी हो जाए। कुछ इसी तरह का सपना एक छोटे से बच्चे ने भी देखा। एक वीडियो गेम खेलने के दौरान मासूम ने इस कार को देखा। कार देखने के बाद उसने अपने पापा से इसे बनाने के बारे में पूछा।
father son lamborghini america lamborghini
सस्ती लैंबोर्गिनी
सस्ती लैंबोर्गिनी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सस्ती लैंबोर्गिनी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सस्ती लैंबोर्गिनी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सस्ती लैंबोर्गिनी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सस्ती लैंबोर्गिनी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सस्ती लैंबोर्गिनी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
