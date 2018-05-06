शहर चुनें

लाखों में लगी चार साल के बच्चे की पेंटिंग की बोली, मां ने दिया इमोशनल स्टेटमेंट

बिजार डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 06 May 2018 07:35 PM IST
अद्वैत कोलार्कर
1 of 5
चार साल के बच्चे ने अपने हुनर से सबको हैरत में डाल दिया है। चार साल के बच्चे की पेंटिंग की बोली लाखों में लगी है। कनाडा में रहने वाले भारतीय मूल के एक चार साल के बच्चे ने अपने हुनर से सबको हैरत में डाल दिया है। अद्वैत कोलार्कर नाम के इस बच्चे ने कला की दुनिया बड़े-बड़े कलाकारों को पीछे छोड़ दिया है। किसी को यकीन नहीं हो रहा कि अद्वैत कोलार्कर इतनी खूबसूरत पेंटिंग बना सकता है। 
advait kolarkar shruti kolarkar canada

