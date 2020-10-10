शहर चुनें
अलविदा रामविलास पासवान : इन तस्वीरों में देखें अंतिम सफर की झलक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना, Updated Sat, 10 Oct 2020 05:55 PM IST
रामविलास पासवान
रामविलास पासवान - फोटो : PTI
लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी (लोजपा) के संस्थापक और केंद्रीय मंत्री रहे राम विलास पासवान शनिवार को पंचतत्व में विलीन हो गए। पटना के दीघा स्थित जनार्दन घाट पर राजकीय सम्मान के साथ उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। बेटे चिराग पासवान ने उन्हें मुखाग्नि दी।
 
रामविलास पासवान
रामविलास पासवान - फोटो : PTI
रामविलास पासवान का पार्थिव शरीर
रामविलास पासवान का पार्थिव शरीर - फोटो : PTI
रामविलास पासवान का पार्थिव शरीर
रामविलास पासवान का पार्थिव शरीर - फोटो : PTI
रामविलास पासवान का पार्थिव शरीर
रामविलास पासवान का पार्थिव शरीर - फोटो : PTI
रामविलास पासवान का पार्थिव शरीर
रामविलास पासवान का पार्थिव शरीर - फोटो : PTI
रामविलास पासवान को श्रद्धांजलि देते केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद
रामविलास पासवान को श्रद्धांजलि देते केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद - फोटो : PTI
रामविलास पासवान (फाइल फोटो)
रामविलास पासवान (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
