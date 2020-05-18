धर्म के नाम पर बंटवारा हुआ तो ये हिंदू- मुसलमान बिजनेसमैन दोस्त भी बंट गए, ऐसी है महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा की कहानी

{"_id":"5ec195188ebc3e90a359c2c2","slug":"know-the-story-of-the-formation-of-mahindra-and-mahindra-company","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0902\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942- \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u091f \u0917\u090f, \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
आनंद महिंद्रा (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5ec195188ebc3e90a359c2c2","slug":"know-the-story-of-the-formation-of-mahindra-and-mahindra-company","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0902\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942- \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u091f \u0917\u090f, \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
आनंद महिंद्रा
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5ec195188ebc3e90a359c2c2","slug":"know-the-story-of-the-formation-of-mahindra-and-mahindra-company","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0902\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942- \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u091f \u0917\u090f, \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Anand Mahindra
- फोटो : Twitter
{"_id":"5ec195188ebc3e90a359c2c2","slug":"know-the-story-of-the-formation-of-mahindra-and-mahindra-company","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0902\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942- \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938\u092e\u0948\u0928 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u091f \u0917\u090f, \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
आनंद महिंद्रा
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया